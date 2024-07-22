Surf giant waves, ride hot air balloons and more in new Apple Vision Pro immersive films
When it comes to the best VR headsets, gaming is far from the only immersive form of entertainment. VR 180 videos are 3D videos with a wide field of view for immersive passive media. And Apple just announced a lot of new VR 180 content — or Immersive Video as Apple calls it — for the company’s Mixed Reality headset.
Boundless has already released its first episode where you can ride a hot air balloon over Cappadocia. The series will focus on “bucket-list trips you’ve only dreamed of”, and will focus on novel places as well as people. But there’s so much more coming to the Apple Vision Pro this year:
- Wild Life: The nature documentary series is getting its second installment next month. It will focus on elephants in Kenya.
- Elevated: A new aerial travel series will premiere in September. The first episode will have viewers fly over volcanoes, climb up waterfalls and more.
- The Weeknd performance: Some of the biggest artists will conduct performances later this year, starting with an exclusive event by The Weeknd.
- Submerged: First scripted Apple Immersive Video short film by director Edward Berger. The film will be about a submarine where its inhabitants struggle to survive after a potentially fatal attack.
- Big-Wave Surfing: A Red Bull sports series, Big-Wave Surfing will have you join elite surfers taking on massive waves off the coast of Tahiti.
- NBA All-Star Weekend: An immersive short film with a unique perspective on the upcoming 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.
Immersive Video opens up a door to so many amazing experiences. | Video credit — Apple
All very exciting stuff, in my opinion. These shows are, and will be, available on Apple TV. If Apple keeps this up, I can see more people getting a Vision Pro despite how much it costs.
And if Vision Pro 2 is more affordable, this sort of content could very easily become a big industry that more manufacturers would want to jump in on.
