PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Surf giant waves, ride hot air balloons and more in new Apple Vision Pro immersive films

By
0comments
Surf giant waves, ride hot air balloons and more in new Apple Vision Pro immersive films
When it comes to the best VR headsets, gaming is far from the only immersive form of entertainment. VR 180 videos are 3D videos with a wide field of view for immersive passive media. And Apple just announced a lot of new VR 180 content — or Immersive Video as Apple calls it — for the company’s Mixed Reality headset.

Boundless has already released its first episode where you can ride a hot air balloon over Cappadocia. The series will focus on “bucket-list trips you’ve only dreamed of”, and will focus on novel places as well as people. But there’s so much more coming to the Apple Vision Pro this year:

  • Wild Life: The nature documentary series is getting its second installment next month. It will focus on elephants in Kenya.
  • Elevated: A new aerial travel series will premiere in September. The first episode will have viewers fly over volcanoes, climb up waterfalls and more.
  • The Weeknd performance: Some of the biggest artists will conduct performances later this year, starting with an exclusive event by The Weeknd.
  • Submerged: First scripted Apple Immersive Video short film by director Edward Berger. The film will be about a submarine where its inhabitants struggle to survive after a potentially fatal attack.
  • Big-Wave Surfing: A Red Bull sports series, Big-Wave Surfing will have you join elite surfers taking on massive waves off the coast of Tahiti.
  • NBA All-Star Weekend: An immersive short film with a unique perspective on the upcoming 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis.


Video Thumbnail
Immersive Video opens up a door to so many amazing experiences. | Video credit — Apple

All very exciting stuff, in my opinion. These shows are, and will be, available on Apple TV. If Apple keeps this up, I can see more people getting a Vision Pro despite how much it costs.

And if Vision Pro 2 is more affordable, this sort of content could very easily become a big industry that more manufacturers would want to jump in on.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Meta Quest 4 reportedly launching in two variants, AR glasses coming first
Meta Quest 4 reportedly launching in two variants, AR glasses coming first
It appears Meta is taking the fight to Apple Vision Pro
It appears Meta is taking the fight to Apple Vision Pro
Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them
Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them
Deal for “high-performance” batteries signed for mystery Mixed Reality leader
Deal for “high-performance” batteries signed for mystery Mixed Reality leader
Third party convinces Google to make abandoned VR app open-source in revival project
Third party convinces Google to make abandoned VR app open-source in revival project
Love Destiny? You can now make the Tower your home in VR
Love Destiny? You can now make the Tower your home in VR
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta Quest 4 reportedly launching in two variants, AR glasses coming first
Meta Quest 4 reportedly launching in two variants, AR glasses coming first
It appears Meta is taking the fight to Apple Vision Pro
It appears Meta is taking the fight to Apple Vision Pro
Deal for “high-performance” batteries signed for mystery Mixed Reality leader
Deal for “high-performance” batteries signed for mystery Mixed Reality leader
Third party convinces Google to make abandoned VR app open-source in revival project
Third party convinces Google to make abandoned VR app open-source in revival project
Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them
Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them
Love Destiny? You can now make the Tower your home in VR
Love Destiny? You can now make the Tower your home in VR
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless