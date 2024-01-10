Is Netflix diving into VR tech, or is it just a masterful marketing stunt?
So guess what caused a major buzz at this year's CES in Vegas? Remember the Geeked Week back in November when Netflix teased us with this super sleek, chrome VR headset? It looked straight out of the future: no logos, no screen, not even a charging port!
Even in a day and age where some of the best VR headsets are the likes of the Quest 3 or the Vision Pro, nothing came close! So what could this miraculous bit of tech-magic be?
Netflix didn't launch a new VR headset, but it sure had us fooled for a moment!
And get this, the series is a brainchild of the "Game of Thrones" guys — David Benioff and D.B. Weiss — with some help from "True Blood's" Alexander Woo. The cast is like a reunion with Benedict Wong, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce. Can't wait to see what they've cooked up.
The series is hitting Netflix on March 21, 2024 and it's packing eight episodes. After the CES stunt, expectations are sky-high. It's not just about the cool storyline but how Netflix is changing the game with its marketing tactics.
Netflix might not be making VR headsets, but it sure knows how to make a splash and get us talking. "3 Body Problem" is all set for its debut. But the real question here is: is this the type of innovation that we may be expecting in the next decade within the VR realm? Well, who knows. Even Netflix may make a VR headset by then!
Even in a day and age where some of the best VR headsets are the likes of the Quest 3 or the Vision Pro, nothing came close! So what could this miraculous bit of tech-magic be?
So, here's the lowdown: Netflix is dropping this new sci-fi series called "3 Body Problem" and it's based on Liu Cixin's epic "Remembrance of Earth's Past" trilogy. John Bradley’s character in the show, Jack, was all like, "Is this some beta tester thing?" Well, it turns out it was a clever bit of make-believe for the series.
Netflix didn't launch a new VR headset, but it sure had us fooled for a moment!
Fast forward to CES 2024 and everyone's thinking Netflix is diving into VR tech. But nope, it brought that fictional headset from the series to life for an immersive exhibit. People were curious, excited, but then the folks at CNET and others confirmed: it’s all part of the show's universe. Pretty neat marketing, right?
And get this, the series is a brainchild of the "Game of Thrones" guys — David Benioff and D.B. Weiss — with some help from "True Blood's" Alexander Woo. The cast is like a reunion with Benedict Wong, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce. Can't wait to see what they've cooked up.
The series is hitting Netflix on March 21, 2024 and it's packing eight episodes. After the CES stunt, expectations are sky-high. It's not just about the cool storyline but how Netflix is changing the game with its marketing tactics.
Netflix might not be making VR headsets, but it sure knows how to make a splash and get us talking. "3 Body Problem" is all set for its debut. But the real question here is: is this the type of innovation that we may be expecting in the next decade within the VR realm? Well, who knows. Even Netflix may make a VR headset by then!
Things that are NOT allowed: