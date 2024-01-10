Is Netflix diving into VR tech, or is it just a masterful marketing stunt?

VR headset













Netflix didn't launch a new VR headset , but it sure had us fooled for a moment!



Fast forward to CES 2024 and everyone's thinking Netflix is diving into VR tech. But nope, it brought that fictional headset from the series to life for an immersive exhibit. People were curious, excited,



And get this, the series is a brainchild of the "Game of Thrones" guys — David Benioff and D.B. Weiss — with some help from "True Blood's" Alexander Woo. The cast is like a reunion with Benedict Wong, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham and Jonathan Pryce. Can't wait to see what they've cooked up.



The series is hitting Netflix on March 21, 2024 and it's packing eight episodes. After the CES stunt, expectations are sky-high. It's not just about the cool storyline but how Netflix is changing the game with its marketing tactics.













Netflix might not be making VR headsets , but it sure knows how to make a splash and get us talking. "3 Body Problem" is all set for its debut. But the real question here is: is this the type of innovation that we may be expecting in the next decade within the VR realm? Well, who knows. Even Netflix may make a VR headset by then!