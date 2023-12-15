Neko Atsume Purrfect: the purr-fect VR escape for cat lovers — minus the fur balls!

VR headsets

purr

Meta Quest 3

immerse yourself in a virtual garden and interact with adorable cats in your own living space.

discover over 46 new cats and unique goodies, adding freshness to the game without a single broken dish.

experience a beautiful and detailed virtual world, optimized for the Meta Quest's technology.





The title is available on Meta Quest 3 , The title is available on Meta for a price of $19.99 and is compatible with Quest 2 and Quest Pro . But, let me tell you, as a cat lover myself who's already ruled by three feline overlords, I can't wait to dive into this virtual kitty world. Definitely going to try it out!



Oh, and for the guys rocking a Quest 2 or Quest Pro, don't worry, you can still jump into the game, just minus the MR mode. It's all about managing a small, customizable backyard, with an indoor area where all the neighborhood stray cats come to hang out and play.



If you've already had the chance to play Neko Atsume Purrfect, drop your experience in the comments. I'm curious to know if these virtual kitties are as charming as my real ones!