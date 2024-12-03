Microtransactions have arrived to the Metaverse
We all saw this day coming: Meta didn’t dominate the XR (Extended Reality) industry just so it could provide affordable VR headsets forever. Meta Horizon Worlds — a social hub available on various platforms — has now introduced “Meta Credits”.
First spotted by Road to VR and brought to my attention by Mixed, these Meta Credits are a currency introduced to the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Meta knew it wasn’t something that would be universally praised so the update happened quietly without any fanfare. There is also now a page on Meta’s site that lists the terms for purchasing these credits.
No doubt Meta plans to grow this concept to the levels enjoyed by other platforms like Roblox. This credit system will also very likely be making its way to other countries sooner rather than later. If it turns out to be anything like other platforms we can soon expect “Horizon Worlds creators” who will be able to profit off of their creations.
My personal view on microtransactions and virtual currencies like this one has always been negative. I’ll give free indie games selling virtual outfits a pass but any time a major company incorporates microtransactions into its product it just leaves a sour taste in my mouth.
Children are very susceptible to microtransactions, hence the many court hearings in the EU about the legality of such practices. Small kids are way more inclined to buy the “shiny crystals” using their parents’ money and the situation gets worse when multiple types of currencies are introduced.
As of now these credits cannot be transferred from one account to another. I think this will change in the future as the Horizon Worlds virtual economy matures. For now these credits can only be used to purchase “certain premium in-world items” and users aged less than 13 need guardian permission to acquire Meta Credits.
Soon we’ll be working side hustles in Virtual Reality for some extra cash. | Video credit — Meta
Meta Credits gift cards are also looking like a very real possibility in the near future. Just like with gaming consoles grandparents will soon be purchasing a Meta Quest 3 and a gift card along with it for Christmas.
Meta Horizon Worlds has exploded in popularity since its inception and it’s no surprise that Meta wants to capitalize on that fame. I don’t like it but there’s nothing I can do about it except ignore it. If I had to guess, we’ll see a similar currency system in the future when other XR devices run on Meta’s open-source Quest OS.
