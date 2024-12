Microtransactions have arrived to the Metaverse

Soon we’ll be working side hustles in Virtual Reality for some extra cash. | Video credit — Meta

No doubt Meta plans to grow this concept to the levels enjoyed by other platforms like Roblox. This credit system will also very likely be making its way to other countries sooner rather than later. If it turns out to be anything like other platforms we can soon expect “Horizon Worlds creators” who will be able to profit off of their creations.Meta Credits gift cards are also looking like a very real possibility in the near future. Just like with gaming consoles grandparents will soon be purchasing a Meta Quest 3 and a gift card along with it for Christmas.My personal view on microtransactions and virtual currencies like this one has always been negative. I’ll give free indie games selling virtual outfits a pass but any time a major company incorporates microtransactions into its product it just leaves a sour taste in my mouth.Children are very susceptible to microtransactions, hence the many court hearings in the EU about the legality of such practices. Small kids are way more inclined to buy the “shiny crystals” using their parents’ money and the situation gets worse when multiple types of currencies are introduced.Meta Horizon Worlds has exploded in popularity since its inception and it’s no surprise that Meta wants to capitalize on that fame. I don’t like it but there’s nothing I can do about it except ignore it. If I had to guess, we’ll see a similar currency system in the future when other XR devices run on Meta’s open-source Quest OS