Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem — a new era of VR and MR racing coming soon

Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem — a new era of VR and MR racing coming soon
Have you guys caught wind of Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem? Crafted by Wimo Games — a game developer and publisher — this game is scheduled to debut on January 4th and it's expected to be a thrilling journey into the world of miniature car racing, especially if you've got a Meta Quest 3 — you know, one of those best VR headsets everyone's raving about.

Now, none of us have had the chance to play this game yet — as much as we’d love to! — but from what it seems, the game is going to plunge us right into the heart of the racing action. But here’s the kicker: it also incorporates MR. That's Mixed Reality, folks!

It means this game might just make you feel like you're racing around your living room, dodging your cat or zooming over your coffee table. Sounds like a blast, right?

Video Thumbnail


Now, let's dive into what you can actually do in Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem:

  • Building your own tracks: create your own challenging tracks, from gravity-defying loops to aerial stretches. It's a playground for the imaginative racer.
  • Diverse missions: the campaign mode appears to be about more than just racing, it's about strategy and choosing the right car for the right track.
  • Pimp your ride: collect and customize your cars. Tweak them for better speed, handling and stunts — it’s giving me the vibes of a virtual garage.
  • MR magic: this is where things get really cool. Build tracks that literally go around your house. Ever thought of racing a car on your dining table? Well, as seen in the trailer, now you can!

So, how much does this potential slice of fun cost? You can snag it for $16.17 on both Meta and Steam platforms. And it's all set for the Quest 3, Quest 2, Quest Pro and PC VR compatible headsets.

Now, here’s a tip for the eager gamers: you can also pre-order it right now. Why jump in early? Well, you'll get your hands on the exclusive Rare Recluse car if you pre-order it now.
 
Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem definitely appears to be a game that many would add to their wishlist. And from the trailer and info out there, it reminds me of the good old days with Hot Wheels or the creativity in Track Craft.
 
Remember, it’s all anticipation at this point. But if it lives up to the hype, we could be in for a real treat. Let’s just hope it’s as cool as it seems. What do you guys think? Are you getting the same throwback feel? Let me know in the comments section below!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

AirLink vs Steam Link vs Virtual Desktop – which to choose for Meta Quest PCVR?
AirLink vs Steam Link vs Virtual Desktop – which to choose for Meta Quest PCVR?
Beat Saber's latest update brings a secret new feature exclusive to Quest 3 owners
Beat Saber's latest update brings a secret new feature exclusive to Quest 3 owners
Lego Bricktales is out on Meta Quest and yes, it lets you build Lego in MR
Lego Bricktales is out on Meta Quest and yes, it lets you build Lego in MR
Mirror, mirror on the wall, Is Meta's Mirror Lake the coolest VR concept of them all?
Mirror, mirror on the wall, Is Meta's Mirror Lake the coolest VR concept of them all?
Shocker: VRChat has launched paid subscriptions and the fans aren't happy
Shocker: VRChat has launched paid subscriptions and the fans aren't happy
Discover the artistic world of Meow Wolf through Walkabout Mini Golf VR’s latest DLC
Discover the artistic world of Meow Wolf through Walkabout Mini Golf VR’s latest DLC
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Someone checked out Spatial Video on a Vision Pro and it seems to be pretty wild
Someone checked out Spatial Video on a Vision Pro and it seems to be pretty wild
Want to test the latest AI features on the Ray-Ban Glasses? You may want to hurry up
Want to test the latest AI features on the Ray-Ban Glasses? You may want to hurry up
Get ready to bite as Vampire: The Masquerade — Justice hits PC VR in 2024!
Get ready to bite as Vampire: The Masquerade — Justice hits PC VR in 2024!
Research shows that VR was a hit category for Black Friday… In the UK. What about in the US?
Research shows that VR was a hit category for Black Friday… In the UK. What about in the US?
Is Final Fury going to be the first big fighting game for VR?
Is Final Fury going to be the first big fighting game for VR?
So, what about a game that doesn’t just have MR, but is built around it? Here’s Demeter
So, what about a game that doesn’t just have MR, but is built around it? Here’s Demeter
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless