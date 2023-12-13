Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem — a new era of VR and MR racing coming soon
Have you guys caught wind of Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem? Crafted by Wimo Games — a game developer and publisher — this game is scheduled to debut on January 4th and it's expected to be a thrilling journey into the world of miniature car racing, especially if you've got a Meta Quest 3 — you know, one of those best VR headsets everyone's raving about.
It means this game might just make you feel like you're racing around your living room, dodging your cat or zooming over your coffee table. Sounds like a blast, right?
Now, let's dive into what you can actually do in Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem:
Now, here’s a tip for the eager gamers: you can also pre-order it right now. Why jump in early? Well, you'll get your hands on the exclusive Rare Recluse car if you pre-order it now.
Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem definitely appears to be a game that many would add to their wishlist. And from the trailer and info out there, it reminds me of the good old days with Hot Wheels or the creativity in Track Craft.
Remember, it’s all anticipation at this point. But if it lives up to the hype, we could be in for a real treat. Let’s just hope it’s as cool as it seems. What do you guys think? Are you getting the same throwback feel? Let me know in the comments section below!
Now, none of us have had the chance to play this game yet — as much as we’d love to! — but from what it seems, the game is going to plunge us right into the heart of the racing action. But here’s the kicker: it also incorporates MR. That's Mixed Reality, folks!
It means this game might just make you feel like you're racing around your living room, dodging your cat or zooming over your coffee table. Sounds like a blast, right?
Now, let's dive into what you can actually do in Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem:
- Building your own tracks: create your own challenging tracks, from gravity-defying loops to aerial stretches. It's a playground for the imaginative racer.
- Diverse missions: the campaign mode appears to be about more than just racing, it's about strategy and choosing the right car for the right track.
- Pimp your ride: collect and customize your cars. Tweak them for better speed, handling and stunts — it’s giving me the vibes of a virtual garage.
- MR magic: this is where things get really cool. Build tracks that literally go around your house. Ever thought of racing a car on your dining table? Well, as seen in the trailer, now you can!
So, how much does this potential slice of fun cost? You can snag it for $16.17 on both Meta and Steam platforms. And it's all set for the Quest 3, Quest 2, Quest Pro and PC VR compatible headsets.
Now, here’s a tip for the eager gamers: you can also pre-order it right now. Why jump in early? Well, you'll get your hands on the exclusive Rare Recluse car if you pre-order it now.
Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem definitely appears to be a game that many would add to their wishlist. And from the trailer and info out there, it reminds me of the good old days with Hot Wheels or the creativity in Track Craft.
Remember, it’s all anticipation at this point. But if it lives up to the hype, we could be in for a real treat. Let’s just hope it’s as cool as it seems. What do you guys think? Are you getting the same throwback feel? Let me know in the comments section below!
Things that are NOT allowed: