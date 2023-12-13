Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem — a new era of VR and MR racing coming soon

Building your own tracks : create your own challenging tracks, from gravity-defying loops to aerial stretches. It's a playground for the imaginative racer.

: create your own challenging tracks, from gravity-defying loops to aerial stretches. It's a playground for the imaginative racer. Diverse missions : the campaign mode appears to be about more than just racing, it's about strategy and choosing the right car for the right track.

: the campaign mode appears to be about more than just racing, it's about strategy and choosing the right car for the right track. Pimp your ride : collect and customize your cars. Tweak them for better speed, handling and stunts — it’s giving me the vibes of a virtual garage.

: collect and customize your cars. Tweak them for better speed, handling and stunts — it’s giving me the vibes of a virtual garage. MR magic : this is where things get really cool. Build tracks that literally go around your house. Ever thought of racing a car on your dining table? Well, as seen in the trailer, now you can!







Now, here’s a tip for the eager gamers: you can also pre-order it right now. Why jump in early? Well, you'll get your hands on the exclusive Rare Recluse car if you pre-order it now.



Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem definitely appears to be a game that many would add to their wishlist. And from the trailer and info out there, it reminds me of the good old days with Hot Wheels or the creativity in Micro Machines: Mini Challenge Mayhem definitely appears to be a game that many would add to their wishlist. And from the trailer and info out there, it reminds me of the good old days with Hot Wheels or the creativity in Track Craft



Remember, it’s all anticipation at this point. But if it lives up to the hype, we could be in for a real treat. Let’s just hope it’s as cool as it seems. What do you guys think? Are you getting the same throwback feel? Let me know in the comments section below!