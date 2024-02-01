Critically-acclaimed shooter franchise Metro coming to major VR headset

Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

@cosminvasile
Ever since Valve launched Half-Life: Alyx back in 2020, no other game captured the essence of VR gaming quite like it. Although we’re talking about a game from four years ago, Half-Life: Alyx remains one of the top 20 highest-rated PC games on review aggregator Metacritic, which is a major achievement.

Come 2024, we’re hoping for another similar game. Yesterday’s PlayStation’s State of Play show presented several new titles, many of which never been seen before. Metro Awakening is a single-player VR game that seriously competes with Valve’s Half-Life: Alyx.

Although it’s no Half-Life, Metro is just as popular and has a similar atmospheric approach to the first-person shooting genre. Described as a story-driven first-person adventure, Metro Awakening has been designed exclusively for VR and will be coming to PSVR2, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, and Steam VR later this year.

The game is developed by Vertigo Games in collaboration with Deep Silver, and it’s written by the creator of the Metro series, Dmitry Glukhovsky. Those who have already played the PC games will be happy to know that this is a new story set in 2028.

Video Thumbnail


Players will step into the shoes of a doctor who is trying to find his missing wife in the mind-bending tunnels of Metro. The developers promise an authentic experience and the same iconic gameplay elements that made Metro such a beloved franchise among fans of the shooting genre.

That means that players will have to reload weapons, change the filters of their masks, charge their torches, and do all the things required in Metro to face any challenge.

Those who haven’t yet played any of the Metro games yet want to check out the upcoming VR game without having to go through the PC games, there’s another option. An extensive introduction to the series is now available for newcomers, which explains everything you need to know before diving into Metro Awakening. Also, there are the Metro books, if you want to immerse yourself in the world even more.

