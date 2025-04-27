Meta working employees through weekends as AR glasses get tentative release window

Extended Reality





The Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses do not have a display. | Video credit — Meta

These glasses, while not equipped with true AR ( Augmented Reality ), will have a small display to view incoming notifications as well as use simple apps. Other AR glasses, with true AR, already exist and are offered by Xreal, Solos and a few other companies. But Meta’s glasses will aim to replace your phone as much as they can.



Meta apparently plans to release the glasses in October of this year but, according to industry insider Mark Gurman’s newsletter Power On, may have to delay the launch. To avoid doing so, managers have been telling employees to accelerate their work. This has often meant working through the weekends.



With Meta’s previous statements about laying off employees who are deemed to be under-performing I think it paints a bleak picture of how work is going on at the company. Meta has also very recently laid off employees from Reality Labs, its XR division, which means that people working on these glasses have likely been let go.



