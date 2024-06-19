Meta will fund your novel lifestyle app for Mixed Reality if it impresses the company
As Meta continues to make big strides in the XR (Extended Reality) industry, the company is now promising funding for lifestyle MR (Mixed Reality) apps. To do so, Meta is launching the “Meta Quest Lifestyle App Accelerator” where you can submit your ideas for MR apps.
This fits perfectly with Meta’s outlook on Mixed Reality: it is the future of computing. As such, the company wants to incorporate fields other than gaming into its VR ecosystem. A recent study concluded that the AR and VR industries will grow exponentially in the next decade, and that it won’t be VR games pushing that growth. Clearly, Meta wants to be at the forefront of that growth.
With the Meta Quest Lifestyle App Accelerator, Meta will be accepting submissions for MR lifestyle app ideas until October 15, 2024. Selected teams will be announced on December 31, 2024 and project development will begin in 2025. Project development will include funding, mentoring and resources from Meta.
The Meta Quest headsets were the start of something really big.
This, obviously, is a fantastic opportunity for small teams looking to make it big or wanting to develop something they’re passionate about. Categories Meta lists as examples of lifestyle apps include:
What’s even better is that this opportunity isn’t limited to just a handful of countries. And teams in countries that are supported by Meta Quest — i.e. countries that can buy headsets directly from the Meta store — can also receive up to three Meta Quest 3 dev kits. Lastly, Meta promises teams will get to keep full ownership of their IP.
This, in my opinion, is a brilliant move from Meta. Perhaps just as good as making Quest OS open-source. Because now more teams will be inclined to develop for and improve the app library on Meta’s platforms.
The Quest headsets are already some of the best VR headsets on the market today. But it’s Meta’s relentless push to improve the XR industry that makes me recommend their headsets most.
You can submit your ideas for lifestyle MR apps here.
- Fashion
- Beauty
- Home
- Design
- Shopping
- Cooking
- Music
- DIY
- Arts & Crafts
