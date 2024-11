Meta Quest 71.0 update finally brings new UI look, adds new features

Volume Mixer

Meta has just announced the next software update for Quest 2 Quest 3 , Quest 3S and Quest Pro headsets, which is starting to roll out this week, starting November 4.We haven't been able to install and test it just yet, so it might take a few days to reach us and you, depending on our individual regions, but here's what to expect…Most notably, a redesign of the Meta interface. According to Mixed-News , we'll get a more contrast-y look for the dark and light themes. Meta itself also points out some reorganization of the menus and features in Settings, and an improved Search function.The Calendar app will get Google Calendar and Outlook integration, making it far easier to get your existing calendar events into your headset.The Remote Desktop function will now show up in Quick Settings, for quicker access. The Meta Quest Link app is also getting functionality improvements, such as casting from your headset to your PC, so friends and family can watch your VR experiences and participate (at least as spectators).Travel mode will now be optimized to support users who are riding a train, so their UI doesn't just fly back and disappear when the train starts moving.Audio updates – Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Surround come to the Quest. Those features will use head tracking to give you a more immersive and spatial audio experience when watching movies and other supported content.Passthrough is expected to improve a bit too, as Meta says its improved the camera frame rates to align with the display frame rates. This doesn't mean clarity improvements as much as better passthrough smoothness and less nauseating image tearing.Other updates, as explained by Meta: