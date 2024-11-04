Meta Quest 71.0 update finally brings new UI look, adds new features
Meta has just announced the next software update for Quest 2, Quest 3, Quest 3S and Quest Pro headsets, which is starting to roll out this week, starting November 4.
We haven't been able to install and test it just yet, so it might take a few days to reach us and you, depending on our individual regions, but here's what to expect…
Most notably, a redesign of the Meta interface. According to Mixed-News, we'll get a more contrast-y look for the dark and light themes. Meta itself also points out some reorganization of the menus and features in Settings, and an improved Search function.
The Calendar app will get Google Calendar and Outlook integration, making it far easier to get your existing calendar events into your headset.
The Remote Desktop function will now show up in Quick Settings, for quicker access. The Meta Quest Link app is also getting functionality improvements, such as casting from your headset to your PC, so friends and family can watch your VR experiences and participate (at least as spectators).
Travel mode will now be optimized to support users who are riding a train, so their UI doesn't just fly back and disappear when the train starts moving.
Audio updates – Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Surround come to the Quest. Those features will use head tracking to give you a more immersive and spatial audio experience when watching movies and other supported content.
Passthrough is expected to improve a bit too, as Meta says its improved the camera frame rates to align with the display frame rates. This doesn't mean clarity improvements as much as better passthrough smoothness and less nauseating image tearing.
Other updates, as explained by Meta:
We haven't been able to install and test it just yet, so it might take a few days to reach us and you, depending on our individual regions, but here's what to expect…
Most notably, a redesign of the Meta interface. According to Mixed-News, we'll get a more contrast-y look for the dark and light themes. Meta itself also points out some reorganization of the menus and features in Settings, and an improved Search function.
The Calendar app will get Google Calendar and Outlook integration, making it far easier to get your existing calendar events into your headset.
The Remote Desktop function will now show up in Quick Settings, for quicker access. The Meta Quest Link app is also getting functionality improvements, such as casting from your headset to your PC, so friends and family can watch your VR experiences and participate (at least as spectators).
Travel mode will now be optimized to support users who are riding a train, so their UI doesn't just fly back and disappear when the train starts moving.
Audio updates – Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Surround come to the Quest. Those features will use head tracking to give you a more immersive and spatial audio experience when watching movies and other supported content.
Passthrough is expected to improve a bit too, as Meta says its improved the camera frame rates to align with the display frame rates. This doesn't mean clarity improvements as much as better passthrough smoothness and less nauseating image tearing.
Other updates, as explained by Meta:
- Volume Mixer
You can now adjust your call volume, and app and media volume independently from other volume sources. You can find these advanced controls by going to Quick Settings, and clicking on the advanced option right next to the master volume. Learn more about Volume Mixer.
- Meta Quest on-device stylus pairing
You can now pair a third-party stylus to your headset without using the mobile app. This feature can be found in the Settings app under Devices.
- View app permissions in use
We’ve added real-time permissions indicators to the universal menu so you know which apps are accessing your device. Learn more about permissions.
- Video sharing in Horizon Chats
Send and receive videos with friends and family through Horizon Chats in the Meta Quest app or in VR using your Meta Quest headset. Capture and send videos from your phone's camera roll or from your VR video gallery. Compress videos for smooth playback.
- Audio to Expression
Audio to Expression is a new machine perception and AI capability that derives compelling facial motion and lip sync signals from your microphone input. Unlike earlier versions of Lipsync that only animate the mouth, this capability provides upper face movements including upper cheeks, eyelids, and eyebrows to bring full expressivity to your characters. Available as part of the Movement SDK, developers can access Audio to Expression to provide users with enhanced social presence through more comfortable and expressive characters. Even more impressive, Audio to Expression does all of this at a fraction of the app CPU load required by Lipsync, freeing more bandwidth for apps to use to make their app more compelling.
- In-headset controller pairing
We’ve enabled an in-headset pairing flow for tracked controllers without needing to use the Meta Horizon mobile app.
- Space Setup improvements
You will be able to resume space setup by continuing scanning your existing room with updates to the room layout and furniture. You will no longer need to start a fresh scan to keep the room up to date.
- Updated visuals for Space Setup
You will now see a miniature representation of your scanned environment after completing a scan of the room and when returning to Space Setup to update the scan.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: