Discover Meta Horizon's new VR plaza along with other new handy features
As we're waving goodbye to 2023, Meta Horizon Worlds just dropped its latest update. Well, this new update is all about making your social VR experience smoother and more fun for the best VR headsets around such as the Quest 3.
So, Meta Horizon Worlds is a VR playground where you can dive into all sorts of fun. Here you can game, check out live concerts, or even build your own worlds. Just remember to be kind and respectful as it's all about having a good time in a friendly virtual space!
Well, guess what? Meta’s rolling out a new feature in Meta Horizon Worlds, where you can double-tap the menu button on your left controller. And boom: you'll see a list of everyone around you, with the chatterbox lighting up their profile icon.
But remember: it's still in the testing phase, so not everyone is getting it just yet.
Now, let's talk about screen time. We all love losing ourselves in VR, but sometimes we need a little nudge to take a break, right? Meta's added these helpful daily time limits and bedtime reminders. It's like having a friendly alarm telling you, "Hey, maybe time to rest those eyes?" You'll find these options under the Safety & Wellbeing settings.
Those daily time limits and bedtime reminders are great, but in Standalone mode, do we even need them? With only about 2.5 hours of on-time, our VR headsets are like, 'Don't worry, I'll remind you to take a break... by needing a recharge!'
Anyway, from now till January, Meta’s social hub appears to be all about events, games and hanging out with the VR community. And the best part? Limited-Time Quests! These seem to be your tickets to some exclusive, cool rewards.
Alright, meet Horizon Central, the latest addition to the Horizon Worlds’ selection of environments is said to be like a virtual town square where you can chill with friends, meet new folks and dive into a world of immersive experiences.
And get this, Jack Harlow is making his VR debut on January 4th in Horizon Central's Music Valley! Don't miss out!
For those new to VR, the update also provides gameplay-based tutorials to help newbies get the hang of things. Plus, if you're AFK (away from keyboard), Meta’s making sure you don't get in the way of others by disabling personal boundary, a small but neat touch.
Can't wait to see you all in VR, exploring, playing and just having a great time. Happy gaming!
Meta has added a limited-time quests tab to the quests menu so finding them is a breeze. Keep an eye on it, as new stuff is added all the time. Plus, during Horizon Season, you can unlock special limited-time rewards, like a K-pop inspired emote and exclusive avatar wearables.
