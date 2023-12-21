Discover Meta Horizon's new VR plaza along with other new handy features

VR headsets

Now, let's talk about screen time. We all love losing ourselves in VR, but sometimes we need a little nudge to take a break, right? Meta's added these helpful daily time limits and bedtime reminders. It's like having a friendly alarm telling you, "Hey, maybe time to rest those eyes?" You'll find these options under the Safety & Wellbeing settings.Those daily time limits and bedtime reminders are great, but in Standalone mode, do we even need them? With only about 2.5 hours of on-time, ourare like, 'Don't worry, I'll remind you to take a break... by needing a recharge!'Anyway, from now till January, Meta’s social hub appears to be all about events, games and hanging out with the VR community. And the best part? Limited-Time Quests! These seem to be your tickets to some exclusive, cool rewards.Meta has added a limited-time quests tab to the quests menu so finding them is a breeze. Keep an eye on it, as new stuff is added all the time. Plus, during Horizon Season, you can unlock special limited-time rewards, like a K-pop inspired emote and exclusive avatar wearables.