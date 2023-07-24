Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon!
Meta denies rumors claiming it canceled its next Quest VR headset

@cosminvasile
Meta has decided to come forward and deny last week’s report that claimed it axed its Quest Pro line. For those unaware, The Information had it on good authority that Meta canceled its next Quest Pro headset for reasons unknown.

Over the weekend, Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth published a post on Instagram Stories that rebuked the report and shed some light on why it popped up (via Road to VR). According to him, Meta has multiple VR projects in development, so even if one gets canned, there are others that might still result in a new product.

I have to explain this every year. There is no Quest Pro 2 headset until we decide there is. What I mean by that is there are lots of prototype headsets—lots of them—all in development in parallel. Some of them, we say, “that’s not the right one,” and we shut it down. Some of them, we say, “that’s the right one,” and we spin it up.


Bosworth also hinted at who might have leaked the information and judging by his statement, it feels the reasons might be accurate: “a lot of times it comes from someone who’s unhappy their particular project got cut when there are other projects that did not get cut.”

That being said, it looks like Meta is still working on its next VR headset, which might or might not be called Quest Pro 2. Meta’s official pointed out that the company’s next VR headset won’t get a name until “it goes out the door,” so until we get one, we probably shouldn’t refer to it as Quest Pro 2.

While Meta might have multiple VR headsets in development, the company is focusing on improving the overall VR experience of its current headsets. Last week, an important Quest VR update brough back Facebook livestreaming, and added button remapping and significant hand tracking improvements.

