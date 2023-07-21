Meta Quest VR update brings back Facebook livestreaming, adds button remapping
A very important update is now rolling out to Meta’s Quest VR headset. Apart from a bunch of new features and improvements, v56 brings back the option to livestream on Facebook. This major feature is back by popular demand, but in a slightly different format, as Meta revealed that it decided to redesign it to be easier to use.
As mentioned earlier, the ability to livestream on Facebook has been redesigned, so it now features high-quality video output and persistent access to a live chat panel where you can see and participate in conversations. According to Meta, the new feature will be rolling out gradually, which means that not everyone will have access to it at first.
Obviously, you’ll need a Facebook account to livestream to Facebook, so before you do that, you must add your Facebook account to the same Accounts Center as your Meta account. That’s actually the only thing you need to do to be eligible for livestreaming to Facebook.
Among the many improvements included in the update, those made to hand tracking are among the most important. Meta revealed that they’re rolling out Hand Tracking 2.2, which improves various aspects of the tracking technology such as hands responsiveness. Thanks to the update, Meta Quest VR users should notice up to 40 percent latency reduction in typical usage and up to 75 percent during fast movement.
On top of that, Meta claims that it made additional improvements to make fast-paced games even more responsive. However, the company recognizes that there’s room for even more improvements, so expect more of these to come as Meta launches Quest 3 later this year.
The best way to assess the new hand tracking improvements is to try out the new Move Fast demo app, as well as sports and fitness apps like Litesport and VR Workout.
Another new improvement included in the update will be making it easier to connect with friends across Chats and Parties. Starting with this software version, when starting a call, a chat thread will be automatically created with all the members invited to the call. Additionally, it’s now possible to start a call from 1:1 or group chat thread, and all members of that thread will be invited to the call.
If you’re using the VR headset to play games, this update brings the ability to swap buttons, create custom layouts, and tailor the controller settings to meet your needs. To personalize the controller button configuration head to Settings / Accessibility / Mobility.
More importantly, the update brings live captions to Meta Quest TV, Explore, and the Meta Quest Store in-headset. This is an important accessibility feature that greatly improves the user experience for impaired hearing people. To turn closed captions on, simply head to Accessibility in Settings and select Hearing, then Live Captions. It’s important to note that closed captioning on Quest does not capture speech from other players at the moment.
Furthermore, the update adds the option to automatically power the headset when an update is available to download. When the headset is charting, it will automatically power on and perform app and OS updates, as well as cloud backups. A notification will pop up to let you know that your VR headset has been updated.
Last but not least, a new toggle in Experimental Settings has been added, which allows users turn on system-wide local dimming on Quest Pro. This setting is OFF by default, but it can be turned on to enable local dimming across all apps, which should result in improved color contrast. For more details about the v56 release, make sure to check out the full changelog.
