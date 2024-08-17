Meta Quest can now connect to your laptop, gaming console and more for giant virtual screens
Your Meta Quest 3 just gained a new superpower: it can now connect to and display content from almost anything that has a DisplayPort or HDMI port using Meta Quest HDMI Link. This includes laptops, PCs, gaming consoles and more.
The most appealing factor of this connectivity is being able to project your content on a giant virtual screen. Additionally, this virtual screen is visible only to you due to how Mixed Reality works, so you can use it in a public space as well.
The Meta Quest headsets can connect to certain devices — namely PCs — using a cable or WiFi. But Meta Quest HDMI Link, a new app from Meta, allows you to connect to almost anything. Furthermore, Meta promises low latency for an optimal experience.
This little face computer is a whole theater experience. | Video credit — Meta
The app displays content at 1080p and works with Quest 3, Quest Pro and Quest 2. However, it does require some extra hardware: a UVC and UAC compatible capture card and any associated cables. Here’s how to get Meta Quest HDMI Link working with your device of choosing:
This method is quite straightforward and easy to set up wherever you are. Having access to a large screen that can be resized and repositioned however you desire is an excellent way to use a Meta Quest headset.
The app can be downloaded from the Meta App Lab here. Your mileage with the app’s usefulness may vary however, as initial reviews seem to be mixed. Several users are reporting bugs and lag issues.
If this or Meta’s Air Link don’t work out for you, you could give Steam Link a try.
- Install the app on your headset from here
- Connect your source device to the capture card using an appropriate cable
- Connect your headset to the capture card (USB-A female to USB-C male)
- Power on your headset
- Grant any required permissions
