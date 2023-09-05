The next Meta Quest VR headset may cost less than $200. Is the era of cheap VR approaching?
All of the best VR headsets have hurdles to overcome and even expected devices like the Vision Pro have inherited some of those limitations. And while manufacturers are doing their best to progress the technology, until it becomes way more widely adapted, we won’t start seeing leaps like with some of the best phones out there.
I mean, for most if not all heavy hitting headsets, you need a powerful PC, a library of experiences and games and then the headset itself, and even more peripherals on top if you actually want to maximize your immersion.
This one comes from a South Korean publication (translated source) and it involves some insider information, which basically heavily implies that Meta may be planning to release a VR headset for less than $200 in 2024.
Now, we do know from a hardware roadmap that Meta is indeed planning a budget or midrange device. But under $200?! That’s a brand new low — in the best possible way! — for the VR market, especially when you consider that the expected price for the Vision Pro is $3,500.
Now, then, the real question is: what could this headset offer? Since the news is pretty fresh, we don’t have much to go on. If I had to wager, I’d say that AR capabilities will probably be next to none-existent and that it is more likely to be a PC-VR device than a standalone model.
Will that be the case? Well, 2023 is coming to a close, so we’re likely to start hearing more about this budget Quest headset soon enough. But one thing is for certain: this is an important step. Because the more affordable VR becomes, the more innovation we’ll start seeing.
But what do I mean? Well, for starters, in most cases, you’ve either got to cough up or play with a bunch of cables that may or may not lead to your doom. Actually, speaking of couching up, VR headsets are pretty expensive for the amount of entertainment they offer.
So, it’s about time to ask: when can we start seeing cheaper headsets that don’t suck? Well, Meta may be up to something in that regard.
