Upcoming Meta Quest 3S will reportedly feature an action button

By
0comments
Upcoming Meta Quest 3S will reportedly feature an action button
*Header image is referential and showcases the Meta Quest 3. | Image credit — Meta

For quite some time now there have been rumors of an upcoming Meta Quest headset called the Meta Quest 3S. This headset will allegedly be a cheaper version of the Meta Quest 3: capable of the same performance but with other trade-offs like lower resolution displays.. And now we have a new report that suggests this headset will also come with an action button.

The action button gained popularity when it was introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. It replaced the ringer switch found on previous iPhone models. The action button can be reprogrammed to perform one specific function without needing to dig around in the settings.

Lunayian, who also leaked the Meta Quest 3S specs, reports on this rumored action button.




If these leaked renders are true, the Quest 3S is going to differ from previous Quest headsets in more ways than one. And I personally think an action button would do the Quest lineup of headsets a lot of good. It’s much easier to reach for a physical button than it is to mess around in the options of a device.

Video Thumbnail

The Meta Quest 3 is the first Quest headset that might be getting a cheaper variant. | Video credit — Meta

This action button will probably not just be a one-off, in my opinion. Meta might use the Quest 3S to test how it’s received before potentially introducing it in the Meta Quest 4. And, in my opinion, chances are that it’ll stay.

Our Meta Quest 3 review deemed it a significant upgrade over Quest 2. But even though it costs a lot less than a lot of other VR headsets, many people still don’t find VR compelling enough to get one. So, keeping in mind Meta’s continuous efforts to improve VR, it makes perfect sense that the company wants to release a more affordable option.

I just don’t get why the Quest 3S has no headphone jack.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

I tried every Apple Vision Pro alternative ($3,500 vs $500)
I tried every Apple Vision Pro alternative ($3,500 vs $500)
Display innovator Rain Technology aiming to revolutionize AR glasses
Display innovator Rain Technology aiming to revolutionize AR glasses
Limited time sale makes PSVR2 a very affordable PC VR headset
Limited time sale makes PSVR2 a very affordable PC VR headset
Rumored Meta Quest 3S reportedly following controversial smartphone trend
Rumored Meta Quest 3S reportedly following controversial smartphone trend
Meta Quest update brings useful Mixed Reality app and more
Meta Quest update brings useful Mixed Reality app and more
The only way this 64-year-old man could use the Vision Pro is with a brain machine, and it's amazing
The only way this 64-year-old man could use the Vision Pro is with a brain machine, and it's amazing
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Superhot VR gets a 50 percent discount, but there’s a catch
Superhot VR gets a 50 percent discount, but there’s a catch
The only way this 64-year-old man could use the Vision Pro is with a brain machine, and it's amazing
The only way this 64-year-old man could use the Vision Pro is with a brain machine, and it's amazing
Display innovator Rain Technology aiming to revolutionize AR glasses
Display innovator Rain Technology aiming to revolutionize AR glasses
I tried every Apple Vision Pro alternative ($3,500 vs $500)
I tried every Apple Vision Pro alternative ($3,500 vs $500)
Rumored Meta Quest 3S reportedly following controversial smartphone trend
Rumored Meta Quest 3S reportedly following controversial smartphone trend
Meta Quest update brings useful Mixed Reality app and more
Meta Quest update brings useful Mixed Reality app and more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless