Upcoming Meta Quest 3S will reportedly feature an action button
*Header image is referential and showcases the Meta Quest 3. | Image credit — Meta
For quite some time now there have been rumors of an upcoming Meta Quest headset called the Meta Quest 3S. This headset will allegedly be a cheaper version of the Meta Quest 3: capable of the same performance but with other trade-offs like lower resolution displays.. And now we have a new report that suggests this headset will also come with an action button.
Lunayian, who also leaked the Meta Quest 3S specs, reports on this rumored action button.
This action button will probably not just be a one-off, in my opinion. Meta might use the Quest 3S to test how it’s received before potentially introducing it in the Meta Quest 4. And, in my opinion, chances are that it’ll stay.
Our Meta Quest 3 review deemed it a significant upgrade over Quest 2. But even though it costs a lot less than a lot of other VR headsets, many people still don’t find VR compelling enough to get one. So, keeping in mind Meta’s continuous efforts to improve VR, it makes perfect sense that the company wants to release a more affordable option.
I just don’t get why the Quest 3S has no headphone jack.
The action button gained popularity when it was introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. It replaced the ringer switch found on previous iPhone models. The action button can be reprogrammed to perform one specific function without needing to dig around in the settings.
One last (?) Meta Quest 3S leak:— Luna (@Lunayian) July 30, 2024
I'm told the button on the bottom of the visor is an "Action" button of sorts.
In certain OS versions it's used to toggle Passthrough/MR, in others the UX/NUX still seems to tell the user to Double Tap.
May be remappable at some point. https://t.co/BDr51n8KLNpic.twitter.com/WnWiy9AgSS
If these leaked renders are true, the Quest 3S is going to differ from previous Quest headsets in more ways than one. And I personally think an action button would do the Quest lineup of headsets a lot of good. It’s much easier to reach for a physical button than it is to mess around in the options of a device.
The Meta Quest 3 is the first Quest headset that might be getting a cheaper variant. | Video credit — Meta
