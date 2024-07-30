Rumored Meta Quest 3S reportedly following controversial smartphone trend

By
*Header image is referential and showcases the Meta Quest 3. | Image credit — PhoneArena

We’ve been hearing reports about an upcoming Meta Quest headset for quite some time now. This alleged Meta Quest 3S is rumored to be as powerful as a Quest 3 but cost less by making sacrifices elsewhere. And apparently, it seems like this headset won’t come with an audio jack.

I, personally, will never get over the smartphone industry ditching the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Sure, wireless audio is convenient and all, but I don’t want to use a dongle whenever I feel like plugging in my IEMs (in-ear monitors).

But it seems Meta is doing exactly that. The report comes from the same person who leaked the expected specifications of the Meta Quest 3S. According to her, the Quest 3S will only ship with a USB-C audio output.




Welp, that’s a bit of a bummer. It’s also slightly surprising to me because budget smartphones usually come with a headphone jack. So why is Meta removing it from what is supposed to be a budget Meta Quest 3? Also, does this mean you can’t use the Quest 3S while plugged in unless you forgo wired audio gear?


Video Thumbnail
The Meta Quest 3 has both a USB-C and a 3.5 mm headphone port. | Video credit — Meta

Meta Quest 3S will still reportedly have speakers but, honestly, I would have preferred a headphone jack over speakers personally. A good pair of headphones or IEMs will almost always be superior to tiny speakers. Not to mention the fact that earphones provide better noise isolation for more immersive gaming.

The Quest 3S will also have lower resolution displays. Personally, that combined with the lack of a headphone jack seems like a deal breaker to me. But I’m fully aware that a lot of people couldn’t care less.

So, I guess it remains to be seen whether the Quest 3S will be joining its bigger brother as one of the best VR headsets on the market today.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

