Meta Horizon Worlds gets better video recording experience amongst other improvements

Togglable name tags and other improvements









One of the highlighting features of update v163 is the introduction of the ability to toggle name tags on and off. This can be done when taking photos or recording videos. The camera will now have a new button for this toggle.



Name tags have to be toggled on or off before a picture is taken or a video begins recording. Tags will be toggled on by default but Horizon Worlds will remember your choice for subsequent pictures and videos. Name tags will remain off when using the drone camera and cannot be turned back on. Lastly, as this is a new feature and is still in testing, it won’t be available to everyone just now.





















Worlds are getting descriptors too, something I’m surprised took this long to be implemented. Now users can read up on what a world will contain before joining it. These descriptions can be viewed from a Quest headset, the Meta Quest mobile app and from the web.



Doors to worlds will also have a new “View Details” button to see the description of that world before going through.



To keep Horizon Worlds a safe and inclusive experience for everyone, changes have been made to the ‘Poll to Remove’ voting feature. ‘Poll to Remove’ allows users to cast an anonymous poll amongst everyone to remove a person from the world. The poll is accompanied by a reason for wanting to kick that person.



Now, if a poll you've cast doesn't get enough votes to remove a troublesome person, you'll be presented with another option. You can either choose to stay in the world or go to a different version of the world. Changing sessions will allow you to continue exploring the same world away from the person who was bothering you. The gallery in Meta Horizon Worlds has seen some optimizations. It should load much faster from here on.





















Meta Horizon Worlds is a love it or hate it kind of social hub for Quest owners. Some people love the events hosted there and the socialization options it provides. Others think it’s too weird or has too many kids screaming everywhere.



Lastly, when creators now publish a world, they will be asked to fill out a short survey about their world. This will help Meta Horizon Worlds accurately categorize your world as well as let potential visitors know what to expect. The survey will also help with the aforementioned world descriptions.