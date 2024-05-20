Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!

Researchers create VR haptic feedback that uses brain stimulation

By
0comments
Researchers create VR haptic feedback that uses brain stimulation
If you’ve ever watched Sci-Fi, a recurring theme seems to be full-body VR. As in, Virtual Reality that looks and feels just like real life. And while something akin to that might still be very far away, researchers at the University of Chicago have unveiled a device that works on that principle.

Called the “Haptic Source-Effector”, the device is a wearable that stimulates certain regions of the brain to induce responses in the body. Electromagnetic pulses are produced in a way that elicits responses from the brain’s sensorimotor cortex.

The magnet that produces these electromagnetic pulses is moved across the wearer’s head according to the parts of the brain that need to be stimulated. Currently, the device is capable of stimulating 15 different effects and has shown impressive results on participants.

One of these effects is feeling the recoil of a projectile, which I’d assume would be very important for most VR games. Another is feeling impacts on your hands and legs. And another is an explosion near the jaw (shudders).


Video Thumbnail
Very impressive technology that has a lot of potential.

Now, I’m a strong proponent of science fiction-esque full-body VR. If I were to see it perfected during my lifetime, I’d be ecstatic. Which is why this research, to me, is one of the more exciting developments to have happened in the XR industry this year. Even more exciting than Meta making Quest OS open-source.

However, it would be very optimistic of me to think that this technology is going to be mastered within this century. And even if it were, many people would be staunchly against it because of a myriad of beliefs regarding technology overreach and body purity. Much like AI, I think this tech will also be the subject of controversy.

Which means that for the foreseeable future, we’re probably going to have to make do with today’s VR headsets. But I personally will cheer on this research from the sidelines.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Meta Quest headsets will let you stream WNBA games in VR this season
Meta Quest headsets will let you stream WNBA games in VR this season
Google gives us a glimpse of what AI-powered AR smart glasses could look like
Google gives us a glimpse of what AI-powered AR smart glasses could look like
Apple Vision Pro will automatically turn spoken words into text with the new Live Captions feature
Apple Vision Pro will automatically turn spoken words into text with the new Live Captions feature
Survey: One in four U.S. teens play video games on a VR headset
Survey: One in four U.S. teens play video games on a VR headset
This third party VR tool lets you record yourself in third-person
This third party VR tool lets you record yourself in third-person
Meta’s App Lab lands on the restructured Horizon Store
Meta’s App Lab lands on the restructured Horizon Store
Loading Comments...

Latest News

LG unveils 10,000-nit micro-OLED displays for next generation VR headsets
LG unveils 10,000-nit micro-OLED displays for next generation VR headsets
Meta Quest Hackathon showed us how diverse the application of Mixed Reality can be
Meta Quest Hackathon showed us how diverse the application of Mixed Reality can be
Meta Quest headsets will let you stream WNBA games in VR this season
Meta Quest headsets will let you stream WNBA games in VR this season
Google Maps getting AR integration later this year
Google Maps getting AR integration later this year
Popular VR game Job Simulator CEO thinks Vision Pro is a huge step towards mainstream adoption of XR
Popular VR game Job Simulator CEO thinks Vision Pro is a huge step towards mainstream adoption of XR
Apple Vision Pro will automatically turn spoken words into text with the new Live Captions feature
Apple Vision Pro will automatically turn spoken words into text with the new Live Captions feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless