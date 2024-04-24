Meta CTO explains company’s decision to make Horizon OS open-source

















Publicizing Meta Horizon OS – which is the rebranded name of Quest OS – means other manufacturers can make specialized headsets. We’re already seeing this begin to happen. Meta has announced Asus, Lenovo and Xbox are all working on headsets that will run on Meta Horizon OS.



These headsets, Bosworth explains, will be fully compatible with Quest apps and games. Any other device in the future that runs on Horizon OS will also be compatible with Quest apps.









Andrew Bosworth (CTO at Meta), Instagram, April 2024





And this does seem to be the case in my opinion. In my coverage of Meta making Horizon OS open-source, I mentioned how it was akin to when Android was made public. It’s still wishful thinking for now, but I really hope this move by Meta leads to a renaissance era for the XR industry.



The founder of Oculus, Palmer Luckey, says that Meta’s recent move is what Oculus set out to do when it was founded in 2012.













And I, for one, cannot wait for the day when VR is not a niche market anymore. Oculus was the company that pioneered the first modern PC: the Oculus Rift DK1. The startup was quickly acquired by Meta – then known as Facebook – which kickstarted competition in the XR industry.Though Meta is now vying for the spot of “Android of XR”, Luckey says it initially restricted Oculus from doing the same. I’m pleased to see that Meta has changed its views since then. Not only will more competition mean more candidates for our list of the best VR headsets , it’ll also mean more interest in the XR industry as a whole.And I, for one, cannot wait for the day when VR is not a niche market anymore.