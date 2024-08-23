Welp, Meta just canceled the Quest Pro 2

This is a bit of a bummer: Meta has just canceled the supposed Quest Pro 2 which was going to compete with Apple Vision Pro. The reason behind canning the headset appears to be that it was going to be too expensive, a philosophy Meta is not keen on adopting for its XR (Extended Reality) products.

Codenamed La Jolla and expected to release in 2027, the headset was going to be Meta’s response to Vision Pro but at a cheaper cost. Turns out, the micro-OLED displays used by Apple’s headset — which Meta wanted to use for Quest Pro 2 — are just too dang expensive. Meta wanted a headset that consumers could purchase for under $1,000, and it just wasn’t possible with those displays.

The company’s efforts to grow the XR industry rely heavily on making the best VR headsets on the market and then selling them for extremely competitive prices. And though Quest Pro 2 might not happen anymore, at least we’ve got the two variants of Meta Quest 4 to look forward to.

Video Thumbnail
Until then, Quest 3 is an amazing device to keep yourself occupied with. | Video credit — Meta

Wanting to sell XR devices at affordable prices also puts Meta in a conundrum. You see, Meta really wants to make AI-powered AR smart glasses mainstream, because they’re a much more socially acceptable form factor.

But the technology to make such glasses at affordable costs just isn’t here yet. Which is why Meta will only demo the glasses it’s currently working on. This is actually also the reason Apple made Vision Pro. Apple’s original plan was to make AR glasses as well, and the Vision Pro was a compromise with the technology available today.

But the Meta Quest Pro 2 was going to be more of an enthusiast headset anyway, this is still the best time to jump into VR. Give it a try, we’re having a lot of fun with today’s best VR games.
