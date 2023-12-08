Lego Bricktales is out on Meta Quest and yes, it lets you build Lego in MR
Reasons that I love some of the best VR headsets out there:
And I can go on, and on, but somewhere in that list, we’re going to find something that — as of now, at least — is exclusive to the Quest 3: exceptional MR capabilities.
But then comes a time when I’m done, and the thing is huge and it takes up space and–Oh my god, the cats are coming!
Do you see what I mean? If you can pass my vibe check, then you can totally also relate to why I’m super-hyped about Lego Bricktales. I mean, it directly links two of my favorite things! And it seems pretty cat-proof too.
So, what is this thing? Well, it’s a game that came out in 2022. So why are we talking about it now?! Well, because the VR version — seemingly exclusive to the Quest platform as I’m not seeing any new VR tags on the game’s Steam page, hmm — just came out!
During this adventure, players will be able to visit a pretty wild assortment of locales, where some sort of brick-building challenge will have to be completed. As a reward, you don’t just get to move on to the next stage, but you also get sandbox mode.
And if you don’t know what that means: it’s the freedom to revisit the setting and build-away to your heart’s content, using all bricks and pieces that you’ve collected thus far.
I also like to call this mode: the one that we all actually wanted. Though the adventure mode does seem pretty fun, as you can put your creativity to good use when completing tasks.
Okay then! Can someone like me expect to feed their Lego-related cravings with this title instead of real Lego? Honestly? Kind of, yeah! For a quick session to just sit back and relax, this can absolutely get the job done.
But while we can’t build together in Lego Bricktales, whoever is playing the game may be able to still catch a glimpse of the TV, so long as they are rocking the Quest 3, as the game offers some pretty neat MR features via Meta’s latest headset.
Is this enough to get you to spend $29.99 on the Quest Store? Tell me in the comments!
