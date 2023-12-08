Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Lego Bricktales is out on Meta Quest and yes, it lets you build Lego in MR

Lego Bricktales is out on Meta Quest and yes, it lets you build Lego in MR
Reasons that I love some of the best VR headsets out there:

  • They look neat
  • They let me do things straight out of my dreams
  • They enable me to have fun solo or with friends

And I can go on, and on, but somewhere in that list, we’re going to find something that — as of now, at least — is exclusive to the Quest 3: exceptional MR capabilities.

And now for something completely different: I have a love/hate relationship with Lego. Even as a young adult, playing with Lego is some of the most fun I can have. Hence, I’ve promised myself to do at least one proper set per year just to keep the passion alive.

But then comes a time when I’m done, and the thing is huge and it takes up space and–Oh my god, the cats are coming!

Do you see what I mean? If you can pass my vibe check, then you can totally also relate to why I’m super-hyped about Lego Bricktales. I mean, it directly links two of my favorite things! And it seems pretty cat-proof too.

Video Thumbnail


So, what is this thing? Well, it’s a game that came out in 2022. So why are we talking about it now?! Well, because the VR version — seemingly exclusive to the Quest platform as I’m not seeing any new VR tags on the game’s Steam page, hmm — just came out!

During this adventure, players will be able to visit a pretty wild assortment of locales, where some sort of brick-building challenge will have to be completed. As a reward, you don’t just get to move on to the next stage, but you also get sandbox mode.

And if you don’t know what that means: it’s the freedom to revisit the setting and build-away to your heart’s content, using all bricks and pieces that you’ve collected thus far.

I also like to call this mode: the one that we all actually wanted. Though the adventure mode does seem pretty fun, as you can put your creativity to good use when completing tasks.

Okay then! Can someone like me expect to feed their Lego-related cravings with this title instead of real Lego? Honestly? Kind of, yeah! For a quick session to just sit back and relax, this can absolutely get the job done.

What is really lacking though is a multiplayer mode. In my world, building Lego is a family thing. Me and my SO typically pick a day around Christmas, when we have some downtime, so we put on our favorite show, zone-out and just start building.

But while we can’t build together in Lego Bricktales, whoever is playing the game may be able to still catch a glimpse of the TV, so long as they are rocking the Quest 3, as the game offers some pretty neat MR features via Meta’s latest headset.

Is this enough to get you to spend $29.99 on the Quest Store? Tell me in the comments!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Beat Saber's latest update brings a secret new feature exclusive to Quest 3 owners
Beat Saber's latest update brings a secret new feature exclusive to Quest 3 owners
Move aside AirLink, Steam Link is here to fix wireless PC VR streaming on the Quest
Move aside AirLink, Steam Link is here to fix wireless PC VR streaming on the Quest
Check out the December picks for Meta Quest+: two must-play games on the Quest 3
Check out the December picks for Meta Quest+: two must-play games on the Quest 3
How to adjust the IPD on Meta Quest 3: VR hard to focus on, makes you dizzy? Try this!
How to adjust the IPD on Meta Quest 3: VR hard to focus on, makes you dizzy? Try this!
The Quest 3 made it to the top 5 spot in Steam's charts, so when will it dethrone the Quest 2?
The Quest 3 made it to the top 5 spot in Steam's charts, so when will it dethrone the Quest 2?
Resident Evil 4 VR is coming as a free update, but only for PS5 and PSVR2. Bummer!
Resident Evil 4 VR is coming as a free update, but only for PS5 and PSVR2. Bummer!
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Resident Evil Village is the best VR game of 2023. So when is it coming to other headsets?
Resident Evil Village is the best VR game of 2023. So when is it coming to other headsets?
Meta's Horizon Worlds now lets you create a world exclusive to your friend group only
Meta's Horizon Worlds now lets you create a world exclusive to your friend group only
I had my grandma try VR for the first time. This is what she thought of it:
I had my grandma try VR for the first time. This is what she thought of it:
Shocker: VRChat has launched paid subscriptions and the fans aren't happy
Shocker: VRChat has launched paid subscriptions and the fans aren't happy
Beat Saber's latest update brings a secret new feature exclusive to Quest 3 owners
Beat Saber's latest update brings a secret new feature exclusive to Quest 3 owners
Is a $6 million in funding the key to next-gen VR training headsets from Vrgineers?
Is a $6 million in funding the key to next-gen VR training headsets from Vrgineers?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless