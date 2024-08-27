Kickstarter project promises PC VR gaming on Apple Vision Pro, immediately breaks past goal
One of the biggest downsides to the Apple Vision Pro is the fact that Apple didn’t provide any controllers for it. Yes, visionOS feels great with its eye and hand tracking, but what about users who just want to play some of today’s best PC VR games? Surreal Touch is the answer you’re looking for: a third party controller for Vision Pro that also supports PC VR gaming.
But the Surreal Touch controllers aren’t just controllers. Apparently, they’ll also ship with SteamVR support for all current existing PC VR games. Surreal Interactive showed this off in a video where the Vision Pro was used to play Half-Life: Alyx, arguably one of the most revered PC VR games made to date.
Surreal Interactive set up a Kickstarter campaign for its controllers and has now already broken past its initial goal of $50,000. With just 267 backers as of the time of writing this, the campaign sits at $70,980 raised. Which also shows that Vision Pro users have a lot of cash to throw around.
I don’t know about you, but this is pretty hype. | Video credit — Surreal Interactive
There’s been other workarounds to get PC VR games working on Apple’s headset. For example, the ALVR app lets you play some Steam PC VR games on Vision Pro using hand tracking. But the Surreal Touch controllers look like the most promising accessory being developed for Vision Pro…if they’re being developed.
As a few folks have already noticed, there’s not much info about the company as of yet. Furthermore, the goal of $50,000 sounds suspiciously low.
Surreal Interactive claims it will ship its products in December of this year, and I really hope they do and that this is real. But if it isn’t, the Vision Pro will unfortunately remain a very expensive movie machine for now.
