The latest Humble Bundle is the best way to kickstart your VR games library
1
One of the most fun features of the best VR headsets on the market is that they can enable you to get your game on a whole other level. Namely, one focused on unrivaled immersion and interactivity.
Virtual reality gaming is a retro futuristic dream! 90s kids have nostalgia for the very concept of it, and while the reality of 2023 differs heavily from the expectations that Hollywood has set for us, the important thing is that VR games exist, and it’s pretty darn cool.
So! What’s a “Humble Bundle”? Well, it’s one of this author’s favorite platforms, because the premise is simple and awesome. TL;DR: Get a bunch of games with a heavy discount, all the while supporting charity in the process.
But, to the matter of hand: Humble Bundles typically have a theme, such as RPG Games or Music Software. This time, the topic is “VR games”, hence this entire article. So, let's go over what the bundles contain:
For about $12:
For about $16, you get all of the above plus:
For $23, you can get all previously mentioned titles, and:
And from there on out, you can choose to pay money on top in order to support the International Medical Corps and Direct Relief, or the developers, as Humble Bundle provides you with nifty slides to adjust where your hard earned money goes. Neat!
Regarding the bundle itself, I’ll put it like this: Demeo and GrimLord certainly look to be worth your time and the entire bundle will cost you less than getting either one of those alone.
Lastly, bear in mind that this is a timed offer! You’ve got about 16 days to get this bundle of VR games before it expires, which gives you time until about October 10, 2023.
Virtual reality gaming is a retro futuristic dream! 90s kids have nostalgia for the very concept of it, and while the reality of 2023 differs heavily from the expectations that Hollywood has set for us, the important thing is that VR games exist, and it’s pretty darn cool.
But! Getting games isn’t always as easy. The best ones aren’t available on every platform and the top-tier experiences have a pretty premium price-tag. So if you are new to VR gaming, this can be a daunting task… Unless you happen to be around for this latest Humble Bundle offer.
So! What’s a “Humble Bundle”? Well, it’s one of this author’s favorite platforms, because the premise is simple and awesome. TL;DR: Get a bunch of games with a heavy discount, all the while supporting charity in the process.
And isn’t that just grand? What’s even better is that the platform will either let you name your price or give you several price ranges that you can pick out from, so you don’t have to go broke.
But, to the matter of hand: Humble Bundles typically have a theme, such as RPG Games or Music Software. This time, the topic is “VR games”, hence this entire article. So, let's go over what the bundles contain:
For about $12:
- Zero Caliber VR
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- STRIDE
For about $16, you get all of the above plus:
- Propagation: Paradise Hotel
- I Expect You to Die 2
- After the Fall: Deluxe Edition
For $23, you can get all previously mentioned titles, and:
- Demeo
- GrimLord
And from there on out, you can choose to pay money on top in order to support the International Medical Corps and Direct Relief, or the developers, as Humble Bundle provides you with nifty slides to adjust where your hard earned money goes. Neat!
Regarding the bundle itself, I’ll put it like this: Demeo and GrimLord certainly look to be worth your time and the entire bundle will cost you less than getting either one of those alone.
The important thing to note here is that all of these offers are for Steam versions of these games and as such, a PC VR-enabled headset like the Quest 2 is required in order for you to play them. But if you already have one at home, then this bundle is a total no-brainer.
Lastly, bear in mind that this is a timed offer! You’ve got about 16 days to get this bundle of VR games before it expires, which gives you time until about October 10, 2023.
Things that are NOT allowed: