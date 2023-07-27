HTC’s expensive Vive XR Elite headset (finally) got some much needed upgrades
We know, we know. You are probably just as excited about the Apple Vision Pro as we are. I mean, we haven’t even seen that much of this mixed reality headset and we’re already pretty sure that it’ll be one of the best AR/VR headsets of the foreseeable future.
But what about other headsets, though? Like, for example, HTC’s Vive XR Elite, which was launched this March. Well, despite its massive, demanding name, users online call the headset a huge “missed opportunity”.
So, let’s put the record straight: the XR Elite already supported hand tracking. But numerous online reviewers described it as “unreliable at best”. This upgrade of the feature is said to not only improve hand tracking, but also how it works in more challenging lighting conditions such as low light. Neat!
Other notable improvements are:
… And how that last one wasn’t something included on launch is truly beyond me.
HTC’s Elite headset is priced at $1,099, which is a bit more expensive than the Quest Pro (currently $999.99). With such a high asking price, users are being set up for a more premium experience and — by the sound of things — more updates like this one are going to be required in order for HTC to win its fans over again.
Now, that probably won’t help with how uncomfortable the headset is said to be, but oh well.
But you know what? Apple didn’t become Apple by giving up. So it’s really great to see that HTC is supporting its Vive XR Elite — which is getting uncomfortable to say type out, so let’s make it just the XR Elite — and it just became updated with a big new feature: hand tracking!
The update itself also brought in a few new features involving pinching the air in order to navigate the UI. Was this inspired by the Vision Pro’s reveal during WWDC of 2023? Perhaps.
- Addition of a PIN code to pair devices without a monitor
- Pair shortcuts for PCVR
- Easy re-centring of the UI through notifications
- Enhanced WiFi performance
- Added compatibility for more USB-C dongles
- Charging indication and a full charge indication for usage of the headset without a battery cradle
