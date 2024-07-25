HTC teases new VR headset, specs immediately leak

VR headset

VR hardware analyst Bradley Lynch seems to have gotten his hands on the specifications for HTC’s upcoming headset early. If his info is to be believed, the new headset will have the same displays and controllers as the HTC Vive Focus 3.



It will also have the same chipset as the HTC Vive XR Elite. The new headset will also reportedly be compatible with Vive Focus 3 accessories.









HTC Vive Focus 4 Leak:



Dual Color Cameras w/ Depth Sensor

Same Optics/Displays/Controllers as Focus 3

Same XR2 Gen 1 as XR Elite (8GB to 12GB RAM)

USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode

Built-In Eye Tracking

Keeping in tradition with Focus 3 and XR Elite, I expect the new headset will be much more expensive than a Quest 3 . Though it probably won’t even come close to the price tag of the



HTC might reveal more details at the upcoming AWE ( Augmented World Expo ) at Vienna. Though why the company didn’t do so at the AWE event that recently took place in Long Beach, I do not know. We can only assume the headset wasn’t ready yet.



I have my fingers crossed that HTC’s new headset isn’t too expensive. But if the company wants a spot amongst the Having the same 90 Hz refresh rate as the Vive Focus 3 isn’t ideal: I would have preferred 120 Hz myself. But if the new headset has eye tracking and USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode as Bradley claims, that would sweeten the pot a little. The new headset will also allegedly have more RAM than the Vive Focus 3.Keeping in tradition with Focus 3 and XR Elite, I expect the new headset will be much more expensive than a. Though it probably won’t even come close to the price tag of the Vision Pro HTC might reveal more details at the upcoming AWE () at Vienna. Though why the company didn’t do so at the AWE event that recently took place in Long Beach, I do not know. We can only assume the headset wasn’t ready yet.I have my fingers crossed that HTC’s new headset isn’t too expensive. But if the company wants a spot amongst the best VR headsets , it’ll probably cost the average consumer a pretty penny.