HTC teases new VR headset, specs immediately leak
HTC just released a trailer teasing a new VR headset over at the HTC Vive channel on YouTube. No info was shared at all and the headset itself wasn’t shown off properly either. But it seems like the specs for this upcoming headset have already made it to social media.

HTC is no newcomer to VR. Though most of the recent VR news cycle has been dominated by Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro, HTC makes some very powerful (and expensive) VR headsets.


Video Thumbnail
The trailer just teases a new possible headset, and nothing more. | Video credit — HTC

VR hardware analyst Bradley Lynch seems to have gotten his hands on the specifications for HTC’s upcoming headset early. If his info is to be believed, the new headset will have the same displays and controllers as the HTC Vive Focus 3.

It will also have the same chipset as the HTC Vive XR Elite. The new headset will also reportedly be compatible with Vive Focus 3 accessories.




Having the same 90 Hz refresh rate as the Vive Focus 3 isn’t ideal: I would have preferred 120 Hz myself. But if the new headset has eye tracking and USB-C DisplayPort Alt Mode as Bradley claims, that would sweeten the pot a little. The new headset will also allegedly have more RAM than the Vive Focus 3.

Keeping in tradition with Focus 3 and XR Elite, I expect the new headset will be much more expensive than a Quest 3. Though it probably won’t even come close to the price tag of the Vision Pro.

HTC might reveal more details at the upcoming AWE (Augmented World Expo) at Vienna. Though why the company didn’t do so at the AWE event that recently took place in Long Beach, I do not know. We can only assume the headset wasn’t ready yet.

I have my fingers crossed that HTC’s new headset isn’t too expensive. But if the company wants a spot amongst the best VR headsets, it’ll probably cost the average consumer a pretty penny.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

