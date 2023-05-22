Lose the controllers! How to naturally use your Meta Quest 2 with Hand Tracking and Direct Touch

Note: This also works with other modern Meta headsets, such as the Quest Pro!



Enabling hand tracking on the Quest 2

Step 1: From the Meta Quest 2's home screen, click on the clock (bottom left corner)





Step 2: From here, click on "Settings" (top right corner)





Step 3: Click on "Movement Tracking"





Step 4: Click on "Hand Tracking" to enable it





Quest 2 hand tracking gestures

Pointing

Pinch to select

Pinch and hold to scroll, resize and move windows and pages

The Quick Actions menu gesture

Using both hands

How to switch between controllers and your hands on the fly





Using hand tracking with the new Direct Touch feature, and making the best of it







