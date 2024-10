You can now get a Meta Quest 3 for just $380

Extended Reality

The Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets on the market today: combining affordability with good performance and visual excellence. And if you can get it for $379 and have it look and feel brand new, that's just robbery.

As the XR () industry is still coming to grips with Meta Orion , the company has made VR an even more enticing prospect by putting up refurbished headsets for sale. Though the 128 GB variant of thehas been discontinued you can still grab it for $379.99 if you’re quick enough.That isn’t to say that Meta isn’t selling refurbished 512 GB headsets () but the 128 GB version seems like the best deal to me. A new 512 GBnow costs $499 while the refurbished headset is selling for $449, and a $50 saving just doesn’t seem that worth it to me.For the 128 GB headset though, you’re only paying $80 more than a brand new Meta Quest 3S , pre-orders for which are now open. The Quest 3S is Meta’s attempt to lower the barrier of entry into XR even further. It’s just as powerful as the Meta Quest 3 but makes compromises when it comes to the lenses and display resolution.