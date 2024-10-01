Subscribe to access exclusive content
You can now get a Meta Quest 3 for just $380

Meta Quest 3 with controllers laying on a desk
As the XR (Extended Reality) industry is still coming to grips with Meta Orion, the company has made VR an even more enticing prospect by putting up refurbished headsets for sale. Though the 128 GB variant of the Quest 3 has been discontinued you can still grab it for $379.99 if you’re quick enough.

That isn’t to say that Meta isn’t selling refurbished 512 GB headsets (they are) but the 128 GB version seems like the best deal to me. A new 512 GB Quest 3 now costs $499 while the refurbished headset is selling for $449, and a $50 saving just doesn’t seem that worth it to me.

For the 128 GB headset though, you’re only paying $80 more than a brand new Meta Quest 3S, pre-orders for which are now open. The Quest 3S is Meta’s attempt to lower the barrier of entry into XR even further. It’s just as powerful as the Meta Quest 3 but makes compromises when it comes to the lenses and display resolution.

Video Thumbnail
Quest 3 provides excellent visuals and performance for the price. | Video credit — Meta

Meta guarantees that refurbished products will look and feel like new, and even provides customers with a one year warranty. So if you’re okay with buying refurbished the Quest 3 will give you a better visual experience over the 3S.

Refurbished stock usually doesn’t last long, so I’d hurry if I was interested. The 128 GB headsets in particular should be running out pretty soon.

This is just one of many ways Meta is trying to introduce XR wherever it can, hoping to capitalize on the burgeoning industry before completely eclipsing it with Orion. You can also get Meta Quest with a monthly payment plan. Services like Meta Quest+ and offers like bundling Batman: Arkham Shadow with new headset purchases also incentivize people looking to jump into VR to go with Meta.

The Quest 3 is one of the best VR headsets on the market today: combining affordability with good performance and visual excellence. And if you can get it for $379 and have it look and feel brand new, that’s just robbery.
Loading Comments...

