Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them
It seems the Apple Vision Pro is still an untapped goldmine of futuristic possibilities. The good news is more and more app developers are making the best of it.
One is Arun Kurian, who released a free Apple Vision Pro app called "Air Orbe" that allows users to simply look at their smart devices, such as lights, and control them via augmented reality menus.
Using Apple's HomeKit framework, the app can let users control smart home devices such as lights, fans, outlets, switches, by just glancing at them. The real-life devices will show a virtual marker, letting you know they're intractable, almost like pickable items in modern video games tend to do it.
Contextual menus then pop up near the smart device, say, a light, letting you adjust brightness, color, on/off, and such.
The Apple Vision Pro may have been kind of a letdown for me, as an AR/VR enthusiast, but as time goes on, I can totally see it having a redemption arc, once more affordable models get released, and more developers continue to create futuristic apps and experiences for it.
Sky's the limit to what devs can conjure up using the Vision Pro, and Apple's development tools, but in the meantime, let's hope the thing gets cheaper, thinner and lighter promptly. Feel free to check out our Apple Vision Pro review for more information on what we currently have.
Speaking of thinner and lighter, we recently also did a review of the Xreal Beam Pro, which is an AR glasses + spatial computing combo at a much lower price, in a much smaller form-factor, so if interested – check that out too!
