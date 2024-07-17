Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Prime Day Alert!
Amazon Prime Day is here! Check out some excellent deals on phones, tablets, headphones, and more now.
Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them

By
0comments
Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them
It seems the Apple Vision Pro is still an untapped goldmine of futuristic possibilities. The good news is more and more app developers are making the best of it.

One is Arun Kurian, who released a free Apple Vision Pro app called "Air Orbe" that allows users to simply look at their smart devices, such as lights, and control them via augmented reality menus.

Video Thumbnail


Using Apple's HomeKit framework, the app can let users control smart home devices such as lights, fans, outlets, switches, by just glancing at them. The real-life devices will show a virtual marker, letting you know they're intractable, almost like pickable items in modern video games tend to do it.

Contextual menus then pop up near the smart device, say, a light, letting you adjust brightness, color, on/off, and such.

Video Thumbnail


The Apple Vision Pro may have been kind of a letdown for me, as an AR/VR enthusiast, but as time goes on, I can totally see it having a redemption arc, once more affordable models get released, and more developers continue to create futuristic apps and experiences for it.

Sky's the limit to what devs can conjure up using the Vision Pro, and Apple's development tools, but in the meantime, let's hope the thing gets cheaper, thinner and lighter promptly. Feel free to check out our Apple Vision Pro review for more information on what we currently have.

Speaking of thinner and lighter, we recently also did a review of the Xreal Beam Pro, which is an AR glasses + spatial computing combo at a much lower price, in a much smaller form-factor, so if interested – check that out too!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/266-200/BK6A3899.jpg
Rado Minkov Mobile Tech Review Journalist
Rado, a tech enthusiast with a love for mobile devices, brings his passion for Android and iPadOS to PhoneArena. His tech journey began with MP3 players and has evolved to include tinkering with Android tablets and iPads, even running Linux and Windows 95 on them. Beyond tech, Rado is a published author, music producer, and PC game developer. His professional work on iPads, from producing songs to editing videos, showcases his belief in their capabilities. Rado looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly in augmented reality and multi-screen smartphones.

Popular stories

Samsung’s XR device with Google is still happening, and it’s got a card up its sleeve
Samsung’s XR device with Google is still happening, and it’s got a card up its sleeve
Apple Vision Pro now available for purchase and demos in Europe and two other regions
Apple Vision Pro now available for purchase and demos in Europe and two other regions
Meta is now letting you try out multiplayer VR games for free
Meta is now letting you try out multiplayer VR games for free
Preteens using Meta Quest get new social capabilities, if approved
Preteens using Meta Quest get new social capabilities, if approved
Love Destiny? You can now make the Tower your home in VR
Love Destiny? You can now make the Tower your home in VR
Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them
Super futuristic: this Apple Vision Pro app lets you control smart home devices by looking at them
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Love Destiny? You can now make the Tower your home in VR
Love Destiny? You can now make the Tower your home in VR
Apple Vision Pro now available for purchase and demos in Europe and two other regions
Apple Vision Pro now available for purchase and demos in Europe and two other regions
Preteens using Meta Quest get new social capabilities, if approved
Preteens using Meta Quest get new social capabilities, if approved
Meta is now letting you try out multiplayer VR games for free
Meta is now letting you try out multiplayer VR games for free
Samsung’s XR device with Google is still happening, and it’s got a card up its sleeve
Samsung’s XR device with Google is still happening, and it’s got a card up its sleeve
VR multiplayer FPS Strike Rush set to get a free ocean liner map and themed skins
VR multiplayer FPS Strike Rush set to get a free ocean liner map and themed skins
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless