You can now force your Meta Quest 3 to update to the latest version

By
Meta has released a very useful tool for its Quest lineup of VR headsets. Dubbed “software update tool”, it is a tool to…update software. But this is actually quite useful for Quest headsets because, prior to this, updates were rolled out over a period of weeks. This tool gives more freedom to the users to update their headset whenever they want.

To use it, you need to connect your Quest headset to your PC, and then go to the software update webpage. You will also need 2 GB of storage space available on your PC. The software update tool will then guide you through the steps, which include:

  • Choosing your headset from either Meta Quest 3, Quest Pro or Quest 2
  • Backing up your data
  • Powering off your headset
  • Loading the Boot Screen on your headset
  • Navigating to and selecting ‘Sideload update’
  • Removing your headset
  • Connecting your headset to your PC via a USB-C cable


The included USB-C cable will do just fine. | Image credit — PhoneArena - You can now force your Meta Quest 3 to update to the latest version
The included USB-C cable will do just fine. | Image credit — PhoneArena


Unsurprisingly, VR enthusiast Lunayian had seemingly found out about the tool before it had even gone live. The software update tool will also come in handy should your headset ever just refuse to update normally for some reason.




Meta rolls out updates for its Quest headsets very frequently, so it won’t be surprising if things go wrong every once in a while, necessitating the use of this tool. What I find interesting is the freedom Meta is giving its users.

The company recently made Quest OS open-source, a move that mirrors that strategy that helped Android grow. Perhaps Meta plans to make its rebranded Horizon OS more like Android too. So while you’ll have Apple’s tightly-controlled Vision headsets on one hand, you’ll have Meta’s more consumer–friendly headsets on the other.

The Quest 3 recently won an award for “Best Headworn Device”. And we might just see future Quest headsets winning awards like “Most Open OS” or something similar.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

