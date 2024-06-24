You can now force your Meta Quest 3 to update to the latest version

Choosing your headset from either Meta Quest 3, Quest Pro or Quest 2

Unsurprisingly, VR enthusiast Lunayian had seemingly found out about the tool before it had even gone live. The software update tool will also come in handy should your headset ever just refuse to update normally for some reason.









I'm not sure if it works yet, but alongside v66, Meta seems to be preparing a web tool that allows you to force update your Quest headset to the latest OS version over USB via the "Sideload Update" option in the recovery menu!



https://t.co/xfJhhRIoRmpic.twitter.com/0qllwFlolG — Luna (@Lunayian) June 20, 2024











The Meta rolls out updates for its Quest headsets very frequently, so it won’t be surprising if things go wrong every once in a while, necessitating the use of this tool. What I find interesting is the freedom Meta is giving its users.The company recently made Quest OS open-source , a move that mirrors that strategy that helped Android grow. Perhaps Meta plans to make its rebranded Horizon OS more like Android too. So while you’ll have Apple’s tightly-controlled Vision headsets on one hand, you’ll have Meta’s more consumer–friendly headsets on the other.The Quest 3 recently won an award for “Best Headworn Device”. And we might just see future Quest headsets winning awards like “Most Open OS” or something similar.