Is Final Fury going to be the first big fighting game for VR?
What’s up, VR enthusiasts? Are you ready for something epic in the world of standalone VR gaming? Get set, because Kluge Interactive — a VR gaming studio — is expected to shake things up with its new release, Final Fury.
Drawing inspiration from side-view classics like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, Final Fury stands out with its first-person perspective, a standalone game that is said to add a new layer of immersion to our beloved Meta Quest and PC VR compatible headsets — especially the Meta Quest 3!
From the get-go, the trailer had me glued. The graphics and characters look like they leaped out of a sci-fi epic. The switch from first-person to third-person view for those dramatic attacks in the game is a clever design choice. Well, it’s expected to make you feel like you're right there in the thick of the action. Neat!
This approach allows players to experience the intensity of each punch and kick from a personal viewpoint. Imagine ducking and weaving in your living room, throwing punches that your VR character mimics. I can already see myself getting a workout while trying to land a knockout. And those special moves activated by real movements? I'm predicting some hilarious living room antics.
The game also offers multiple modes to suit different playstyles:
So far, six out of the eight characters have been unveiled:
Just a heads-up guys: two additional characters are yet to be revealed.
And just when you think it can't get any better, there's a word of a killer soundtrack by Zardonic, the award-winning DJ. Plus, hidden characters and cinematic finishers? Yes, please!
Final Fury looks like it's going to bring some serious heat to the VR world. It's not just about button mashing anymore, it appears to be more about physically engaging in combat and that’s an exciting prospect. Let’s keep rewatching that trailer and dreaming about our future virtual fights — ah, the agony of waiting!
- Single Player Modes:
- Arcade mode
- Versus modes
- Training mode
- Multiplayer Experience
So, the big question: when can we play this? While there’s no set release date yet, keep an eye out for the open beta in early 2024. If you’re as hyped as I am, make sure to add it to your wishlist.
