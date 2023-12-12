Is Final Fury going to be the first big fighting game for VR?



So far, six out of the eight characters have been unveiled:

Just a heads-up guys: two additional characters are yet to be revealed.And just when you think it can't get any better, there's a word of a killer soundtrack by Zardonic, the award-winning DJ. Plus, hidden characters and cinematic finishers? Yes, please!So, the big question: when can we play this? While there’s no set release date yet, keep an eye out for the open beta in early 2024. If you’re as hyped as I am, make sure to add it to your wishlist.Final Fury looks like it's going to bring some serious heat to the VR world. It's not just about button mashing anymore, it appears to be more about physically engaging in combat and that’s an exciting prospect. Let’s keep rewatching that trailer and dreaming about our future virtual fights — ah, the agony of waiting!