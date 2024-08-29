Samsung slashing prices
Celebrate the end of summer with yet another Meta Quest sale!

Meta keeps throwing sale after sale at Quest owners, and we’ve got yet another one to see off summer. From now until 11:59 p.m. PT on September 3 you can use the code “SEP30” for a 30 percent discount on almost 250 games and apps. The sale extends to VR games, apps and Mixed Reality experiences.

This is a pretty big sale, bigger than some that we’ve seen over the summer. And it’s perfect if you have a Meta Quest 3, and in many cases Quest Pro and Quest 2. Of the many, many titles on sale, here are some I recommend giving a look:


Video Thumbnail
All these games are best experienced on the Quest 3. | Video credit — Meta

The Meta Quest 3 is basically a gaming console at this point, with its own games and sales. Most of these apps run on all Quest headsets except for the first Oculus Quest. But the Quest 3, with its much sharper resolution and better passthrough, is definitely the headset you should opt for if you can.

And if you haven’t already, this is the perfect time to jump into VR, especially with the rumored Meta Quest 3S supposedly right around the corner. Not only is VR the most immersive form of gaming in my opinion, it can also be a really fun social experience.

Quest headsets in particular are some of the best VR headsets on the market today. Excellent specs at relatively affordable prices, continuous software support for years on end and countless sales like this one.

Remember, use code “SEP30” until 11:59 p.m. PT on September 3 for a 30 percent discount. Check out all the titles on sale here.
Abdullah Asim
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

