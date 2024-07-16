Love Destiny? You can now make the Tower your home in VR
You’ve probably heard of Bungie’s game Destiny. It shipped dozens of millions of copies and its sequel is also just as popular. One of the most memorable locations from the Destiny universe is the Tower, which serves as a hub for players. And now, you can make the Tower your virtual home using Rec Room.
Rec Room’s collaboration with Bungie can be enjoyed on the myriad of platforms Rec Room is available on. But, in my opinion, the real fun starts when you slip on your Meta Quest 3. Or any other supported VR headset, for that matter.
Rec Room, as defined by the developers, is “the social app you play like a video game”. In simpler terms, Rec Room features various virtual social hubs as well as minigames. Users can design their own rooms, code using Rec Room’s visual programming language and even get a monthly subscription. The subscription lets users sell the content they create, claim free tokens and enjoy other perks.
The Destiny-themed minigame, a training course, is all right for a short while according to most players. But roaming around the Tower in Virtual Reality will have Destiny fans crying tears of joy.
The one thing I will criticize however, and I’m not alone in this, is the pricing of the cosmetics. Clothing items and weapon skins cost a ton of tokens. And apparently, there are more cosmetics launching in the coming weeks.
So, while the collab gives you a fun “room”, it does kind of feel like it’s mostly there to sell you cosmetics. I’d recommend giving it a try just to see the Tower in VR, but I don’t think there’s a lot of substance to keep you there. But hey, if you’re a massive Destiny fan, this might finally let you live out your Guardian roleplay dreams.
Rec Room is available on Meta Horizon Store and Steam in addition to other platforms.
