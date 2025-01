Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked brings an iconic universe to a popular VR game

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked promises hours of fun. | Video credit — Resolution Games

Dungeons & Dragons is an extremely popular franchise and I couldn’t think of a better game to incorporate its lore into than Demeo. Long-time players will find themselves right at home albeit with a slight twist and an entirely new way of approaching their campaigns.Battlemarked will be extra fun to play on XR devices in my opinion. There’s nothing quite like capturing that feel of playing a board game with gorgeous set pieces that you can place anywhere you want. I expect the game to be available on the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S when it comes out. You can keep up with all the latest about Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked here Demeo is one of the best VR games you can play today and I would not be surprised if Battlemarked makes it onto that list as well. All of the Dungeons & Dragons world-building with the mechanics of Demeo simply seems too good to be true and yet we’ll soon have our hands on it.