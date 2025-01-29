Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked brings an iconic universe to a popular VR game

Extended Reality

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked promises hours of fun. | Video credit — Resolution Games

Dungeons & Dragons is an extremely popular franchise and I couldn’t think of a better game to incorporate its lore into than Demeo. Long-time players will find themselves right at home albeit with a slight twist and an entirely new way of approaching their campaigns.



Battlemarked will be extra fun to play on XR devices in my opinion. There’s nothing quite like capturing that feel of playing a board game with gorgeous set pieces that you can place anywhere you want. I expect the game to be available on the



Resolution Games — the team behind the excellent Mixed Reality game Demeo — has partnered with Wizards of the Coast to enhance the D&D universe with its formula. Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will be a tabletop experience that provides both in-depth sessions as well as quick games during the day.Designed around the mechanics of Demeo, Resolution Games promises an experience for both newcomers as well as D&D veterans. Battlemarked won’t require a dungeon master to guide adventurers through the Dungeons & Dragons universe. The game will come with two narrative based campaigns at launch with additional stories planned for release later.Battlemarked will be available on PC, console and XR () devices. Fortunately it will support cross-platform play as well for up to four players, uniting D&D aficionados for game nights full of tactics and mystery.Resolution Games says that Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked will focus more on social strategy than social roleplay. The game will do all the heavy lifting leaving players to focus on how to escape whatever scenario they’ve found themselves in. Play your cards () right and you’ll emerge victorious with a huge grin on your face.