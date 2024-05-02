C-Smash VRS gets even more intense in this new time-focused update

Quest 2

Time Attack mode forces you to be quick on your feet.





The new free update’s main focus is Time Attack mode. In this mode you need to smash as many blocks as you can within the given time limit. Each month will feature a leaderboard that will display Time Attack mode players and their scores.



Now that the leaderboard is a bigger part of the game, improvements have been made to how it is viewed as well. It’s now much easier to see the top ten rankings on a leaderboard and you can filter to see how you compare. There is also a new button on the main menu to help you find online matches faster.





















Lastly, there are two new options for single-player. The Pause Time option allows you to pause the game and reposition yourself for the next shot. Meanwhile the Reduced Movement option changes how the ball curves midair so players don’t have to move as much to hit it.



A few bug fixes have been added alongside some quality-of-life improvements, though publisher RapidEyeMovers and developer Wolf & Wood didn’t name any. C-Smash VRS retails for $19.99 and has pretty high reviews.



