Bye, Google Glass, hello, Rokid Max! Just unveiled: new AR glasses with trendy design, 215-inch virtual screen

So there we have them – the new, trendy-looking Rokid Max – starting 2023 with a bang! They're already available for preorder from Rokid's website, with shipping starting in May. Exact shipping dates are yet to be announced.





We're looking forward to reviewing the Rokid Max soon enough, so stay tuned!

Big news in AR world! The company Rokid, known for making augmented reality glasses for both enterprise and everyday consumers, has just unveiled its newest set of AR glasses – the Rokid Max.These trendy-looking smart glasses were already teased a couple of times in the last few days, and now we finally have our best look at them, and their specs. So let's get into those:As we can see, those are some impressive specs for $399 AR glasses; perhaps most notable being that virtual 120Hz micro-OLED screen they can project. That's right – you can legitimately pull a 215-inch display out of your pocket nowadays; gotta love the times we live in!The lightweight build of the glasses is also commendable. At 73 grams, those should be quite comfy to wear for long periods of time.And it's plausible that people would likely wear them for long, as Rokid is making it clear that conveniently watching movies on the go is one of the Rokid Max's main things.Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, HBO MAX and other streaming apps are all supported, and their movies and shows will play in high definition on the Rokid Max, as these AR glasses are HDCP compliant (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection).Of course, besides for entertainment, the Rokid Max can be used as a virtual screen for your PC, smartphone, or even Nintendo Switch.We do have readers who say they regularly use features like Samsung DeX with their AR glasses – and on the go – this sounds like a great set-up! A 215-inch virtual screen that you can easily carry anywhere? Yes, please.Hui Du, Head of Rokid Hardware Design Center, describes the company's vision of how users can make use of the new Rokid Air: