I don’t know, because I haven’t tried it, but here’s what I’m guessing it may mean:

I can throw my main monitor on the far wall and make it big, in order to reduce eye strain

The above won’t stop me from using my virtual keyboard on the desk in front of me

On the far right of me, I can place my RSS feed on the coffee table and every time I heard a ding, I can turn around to check on things

And maybe I can put some sort of app about elves on an actual shelf and see what all the fuss is about

Big Tech around the world are racing each other to establish dominance in the AI-fueled future we are to call our home. Bigger Tech, however, seems to want to convince most of us that AI is just a component of the real deal. Which would be AR/VR.So, hear me out: Apple is a trendsetter. Say what you want about the Apple ecosystem, but your Android phone would’ve likely looked and felt much different without the iPhone having become as groundbreaking as it was. I mean, do youwhat BlackBerry used toa smartphone?As such, when Apple climbs aboard and preps to sail towards a fresh product category, that’s typically a solid indicator thatgoing on in that tech sector. But AR/VR has a lot of hurdles to overcome. Including. Because while VR gaming is getting old, fueling yourwith AR may actually be exciting.So it’s probably a good thing that the Apple Vision Pro will let you set up your space asbest see fit.So, the headset isn’t available to the public yet — as in, you can’t go and buy it, even if you agree with theasking price of $3,500 — but developers have begun sinking their teeth into it. And call me nuts, butis exciting. Steve Troughton Smith — one of said developers — shared a quick example through Mastodon (that’s a Twitter alternative, in case you forgot). And it displays is that the Vision Pro allows users to pick any surface and place… Seeminglyon top of it!What does that mean?This isawesome. The ability to configure your workspace is half the battle in any sort of context. Gaming? You better have the right peripherals and monitor height. Work? I better have all my things placed where I expect them. Drums? I better have my setup aslove it.And then,. And through a feature like this, Apple shows us that it isof how to let you set yourself up formagic. Then we have all theand despite the high asking price, itincluded the box with the Apple Vision Pro.