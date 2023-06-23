Apple’s Vision Pro will allow you to set yourself up for success
Big Tech around the world are racing each other to establish dominance in the AI-fueled future we are to call our home. Bigger Tech, however, seems to want to convince most of us that AI is just a component of the real deal. Which would be AR/VR.
So, hear me out: Apple is a trendsetter. Say what you want about the Apple ecosystem, but your Android phone would’ve likely looked and felt much different without the iPhone having become as groundbreaking as it was. I mean, do you remember what BlackBerry used to call a smartphone?
So it’s probably a good thing that the Apple Vision Pro will let you set up your space as you best see fit.
So, the headset isn’t available to the public yet — as in, you can’t go and buy it, even if you agree with the insane asking price of $3,500 — but developers have begun sinking their teeth into it. And call me nuts, but this is exciting.
What does that mean? Well, I don’t know, because I haven’t tried it, but here’s what I’m guessing it may mean:
This is actually awesome. The ability to configure your workspace is half the battle in any sort of context. Gaming? You better have the right peripherals and monitor height. Work? I better have all my things placed where I expect them. Drums? I better have my setup as I love it.
And then, the magic can happen. And through a feature like this, Apple shows us that it is totally aware of how to let you set yourself up for that magic. Then we have all the actual effort and despite the high asking price, it doesn’t come included the box with the Apple Vision Pro.
As such, when Apple climbs aboard and preps to sail towards a fresh product category, that’s typically a solid indicator that something’s going on in that tech sector. But AR/VR has a lot of hurdles to overcome. Including utility. Because while VR gaming is getting old, fueling your workflow with AR may actually be exciting.
An example of Steve placing his media playback on this here desk!
Steve Troughton Smith — one of said developers — shared a quick example through Mastodon (that’s a Twitter alternative, in case you forgot). And it displays is that the Vision Pro allows users to pick any surface and place… Seemingly anything on top of it!
- I can throw my main monitor on the far wall and make it big, in order to reduce eye strain
- The above won’t stop me from using my virtual keyboard on the desk in front of me
- On the far right of me, I can place my RSS feed on the coffee table and every time I heard a ding, I can turn around to check on things
- And maybe I can put some sort of app about elves on an actual shelf and see what all the fuss is about
