Could Apple need to release the Vision Pro with two different names? Maybe and here's why
1
At this point, anyone that has ever had any sort of interest toward the AR/VR industry is at the very least interested about Apple’s upcoming Vision Pro headset. Why? Well, it’s innovative from the trailer, so we can only imagine what it would feel like to wear it.
Most of the best AR/VR headsets are focused on entertainment or multi-screen experiences, but the Vision Pro is looking to be the first XR headset to utilize AR for exceptional productivity enhancements.
So it would be a real shame if... Someone were to have copyrighted that name. Wah-wah.
Most of the best AR/VR headsets are focused on entertainment or multi-screen experiences, but the Vision Pro is looking to be the first XR headset to utilize AR for exceptional productivity enhancements.
This is also why a lot of companies are possibly considering the possibility of adapting the Vision Pro as part of their workflows. And with all of that theoretical talk, it’s gotten really easy to call the device the Vision Pro.
So it would be a real shame if... Someone were to have copyrighted that name. Wah-wah.
Mark Gurman is an insider and insight-provider that we’ve grown to trust over the years. The same dude went on to explain how the Vision Pro’s original name — Reality Pro — could still be beneficial for Apple in the future, in his latest newsletter.
On the other hand, Apple owns the rights for “Reality Pro”, “Reality One” and “Reality Processor”. Now, the last one is just silly and thus rather unlikely to make the theoretical cut. And while the other two feel awkward now that we’ve grown accustomed to calling the XR headset the “Vision Pro”, the Cupertino company may have to resort to those for certain markets.
And just to get you as bothered as I am about this, I’d like to raise a kind reminder that visionOS used to be called “realityOS '', but could have also been called "xrOS ".
In the end, however, Apple could just go with calling the device the “Apple Vision Pro”, which could possibly get a pass. Will that end up being the case? Well, we’ll find out around 2024 when the Vision Pro is set to launch.
Why? Well, because Huawei owns the rights to the “Vision Pro” brand in China. And it would’ve been an easy battle if it wasn’t seeing any use, but that’s not really the case. Huawei produces various devices and appliances under the moniker, so if Apple were to make the tough call to pursue it, the company would certainly be waging an uphill battle.
On the other hand, Apple owns the rights for “Reality Pro”, “Reality One” and “Reality Processor”. Now, the last one is just silly and thus rather unlikely to make the theoretical cut. And while the other two feel awkward now that we’ve grown accustomed to calling the XR headset the “Vision Pro”, the Cupertino company may have to resort to those for certain markets.
And just to get you as bothered as I am about this, I’d like to raise a kind reminder that visionOS used to be called “realityOS '', but could have also been called "xrOS ".
In the end, however, Apple could just go with calling the device the “Apple Vision Pro”, which could possibly get a pass. Will that end up being the case? Well, we’ll find out around 2024 when the Vision Pro is set to launch.
Things that are NOT allowed: