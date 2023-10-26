Apple reportedly considering using Vision Pro to help with mental health
Apple, as many of you may probably know, has an interest in health and helping you get to a healthier point. It's been focusing on health features for Apple Watches for quite some time now. Another device that Apple is working on is the mixed-reality headset Vision Pro. Now, AppleInsider reports that Apple has been thinking about other possible uses of the Vision Pro other than just immersing yourself in AR.
A report shows that internally, Apple has been thinking about how to use Apple Vision Pro to detect signs of mental health issues. There are quite a few patents showing Apple is looking for ways to use the headset's sensors to gauge stress levels.
According to the same sources, Vision Pro may display images or audio to improve the user's emotions, if negative emotions are detected. Reportedly, Apple has spent quite some time investigating the idea. Also, they may have hired health experts to help with that as well.
Apple has, understandably, not said anything on the matter and of course, it is not known if Apple will succeed with this idea, or if it will be dropped. Anyway, this feature is probably not going to make it on the first edition of the Vision Pro (expected in 2024), if it ever makes it at all. But it definitely sounds interesting!
It seems like reportedly, employees have also been working on a more specific way to take advantage of the tech. The Information, citing unnamed sources, says that Vision Pro could have the possibility to measure a wearer's facial expressions to detect depression, anxiety, and others.
Basically, what seems to be the concept is to use Vision Pro's cameras and eye-tracking features to measure the user's mood and feelings, or at least those that are indicated on his face.
