Apple reportedly considering using Vision Pro to help with mental health

Vision Pro

Apple, as many of you may probably know, has an interest in health and helping you get to a healthier point. It's been focusing on health features for Apple Watches for quite some time now. Another device that Apple is working on is the mixed-reality headset Vision Pro . Now, AppleInsider reports that Apple has been thinking about other possible uses of theother than just immersing yourself in AR.A report shows that internally, Apple has been thinking about how to useto detect signs of mental health issues. There are quite a few patents showing Apple is looking for ways to use the headset's sensors to gauge stress levels.It seems like reportedly, employees have also been working on a more specific way to take advantage of the tech. The Information , citing unnamed sources, says thatcould have the possibility to measure a wearer's facial expressions to detect depression, anxiety, and others.According to the same sources,may display images or audio to improve the user's emotions, if negative emotions are detected. Reportedly, Apple has spent quite some time investigating the idea. Also, they may have hired health experts to help with that as well.Basically, what seems to be the concept is to use's cameras and eye-tracking features to measure the user's mood and feelings, or at least those that are indicated on his face.Apple has, understandably, not said anything on the matter and of course, it is not known if Apple will succeed with this idea, or if it will be dropped. Anyway, this feature is probably not going to make it on the first edition of the(expected in 2024), if it ever makes it at all. But it definitely sounds interesting!