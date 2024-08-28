Apple Vision Pro immersive series that takes you on aerial tours coming out very soon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Vision Pro immersive series that takes you on aerial tours coming out very soon
A short while back Apple announced a ton of new immersive video content coming to its Mixed Reality headset. Elevated, the series that will take viewers on breathtaking journeys through the sky, is now slated to release on September 6.

Apple Immersive is the video format for stereoscopic immersive movies filmed with wide fields of view. The goal is to bring you exhilarating real-life experiences straight to the comfort of your couch on your Apple Vision Pro.

To kick off Elevated, the first episode will take you high above Hawaii as you fly around volcanoes, waterfalls and more. If you’re scared of heights, you might just want to skip this one. The second, which doesn’t have a release date as of yet, will be set in New England during fall.

Video Thumbnail
This headset is packing multiple life-changing events in a digital format. | Video credit — Apple

In addition to Elevated, Vision Pro owners have lots of other immersive content to look forward to in the near future. For example:

  • An exclusive performance by popular artist The Weeknd
  • A short film about being trapped in a submarine after a fatal attack
  • Red Bull sports event where you’ll surf massive waves off the coast of Tahiti
  • And another short film about the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend

Alongside all these exciting immersive films and videos, visionOS 2 is also slated to come out soon. Being the biggest Vision Pro update ever it will bring new features, gestures, apps, tools, enhancements and more.

And if the Surreal Touch controllers for Vision Pro do get made and shipped on time, your Apple headset could become an excellent PC VR headset before the year’s end. Now that is definitely something worth looking forward to.

Despite the mind-boggling price tag of $3,499, the Vision Pro is on our list of the best AR headsets for a reason. And with everything mentioned above coming out soon, it only keeps getting better.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Popular stories

Welp, Meta just canceled the Quest Pro 2
Welp, Meta just canceled the Quest Pro 2
Meta Quest 3 now warns users of high power consumption, and how to reduce it
Meta Quest 3 now warns users of high power consumption, and how to reduce it
Meta CTO clears the air about Quest Pro 2 cancellation
Meta CTO clears the air about Quest Pro 2 cancellation
Apple Vision Pro is failing to attract enterprise interest
Apple Vision Pro is failing to attract enterprise interest
Samsung and Google’s upcoming VR headset spotted on Geekbench
Samsung and Google’s upcoming VR headset spotted on Geekbench
Quest 3S and Orion coming soon? Meta to introduce new mixed-reality headsets and smart glasses
Quest 3S and Orion coming soon? Meta to introduce new mixed-reality headsets and smart glasses
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Kickstarter project promises PC VR gaming on Apple Vision Pro, immediately breaks past goal
Kickstarter project promises PC VR gaming on Apple Vision Pro, immediately breaks past goal
Meta is shutting down its social media AR tools, putting creators out of a job without notice
Meta is shutting down its social media AR tools, putting creators out of a job without notice
Samsung and Google’s upcoming VR headset spotted on Geekbench
Samsung and Google’s upcoming VR headset spotted on Geekbench
Quest 3S and Orion coming soon? Meta to introduce new mixed-reality headsets and smart glasses
Quest 3S and Orion coming soon? Meta to introduce new mixed-reality headsets and smart glasses
Meta CTO clears the air about Quest Pro 2 cancellation
Meta CTO clears the air about Quest Pro 2 cancellation
Meta Quest 3 now warns users of high power consumption, and how to reduce it
Meta Quest 3 now warns users of high power consumption, and how to reduce it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless