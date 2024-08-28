Apple Vision Pro immersive series that takes you on aerial tours coming out very soon
A short while back Apple announced a ton of new immersive video content coming to its Mixed Reality headset. Elevated, the series that will take viewers on breathtaking journeys through the sky, is now slated to release on September 6.
Apple Immersive is the video format for stereoscopic immersive movies filmed with wide fields of view. The goal is to bring you exhilarating real-life experiences straight to the comfort of your couch on your Apple Vision Pro.
To kick off Elevated, the first episode will take you high above Hawaii as you fly around volcanoes, waterfalls and more. If you’re scared of heights, you might just want to skip this one. The second, which doesn’t have a release date as of yet, will be set in New England during fall.
This headset is packing multiple life-changing events in a digital format. | Video credit — Apple
In addition to Elevated, Vision Pro owners have lots of other immersive content to look forward to in the near future. For example:
Alongside all these exciting immersive films and videos, visionOS 2 is also slated to come out soon. Being the biggest Vision Pro update ever it will bring new features, gestures, apps, tools, enhancements and more.
And if the Surreal Touch controllers for Vision Pro do get made and shipped on time, your Apple headset could become an excellent PC VR headset before the year’s end. Now that is definitely something worth looking forward to.
Despite the mind-boggling price tag of $3,499, the Vision Pro is on our list of the best AR headsets for a reason. And with everything mentioned above coming out soon, it only keeps getting better.
- An exclusive performance by popular artist The Weeknd
- A short film about being trapped in a submarine after a fatal attack
- Red Bull sports event where you’ll surf massive waves off the coast of Tahiti
- And another short film about the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend
