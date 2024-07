Apple Vision Pro now available for purchase and demos in Europe and two other regions

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Extended Reality

This, of course, follows the trend of Apple Vision Pro’s international pricing . Simply put, the U.S. price tag of $3,499 is the lowest, and it only goes up in other places. Despite this, if the Asian launch of Vision Pro is anything to go by, Apple stores will be full of consumers wanting to get a taste of Apple’s take on MR.These five regions, for now, are the last places Apple is bringing its headset to. The full list also includes China, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. However, ifis a success and Vision Pro 2 does happen, I suspect more countries will be added to the list.And with this, one of the best AR headsets ever made is now available internationally. As more and more manufacturers enter the XR () race, we can expect similar international launches from major companies. Meta, Asus, Lenovo, Samsung and Google have all got some form of XR project that they're cooking up.And I, for one, welcome our new spatial computing overlords.