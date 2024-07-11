Apple Vision Pro now available for purchase and demos in Europe and two other regions
The Apple Vision Pro, Apple’s premium Mixed Reality offering, is now finally available in the last batch of regions its launch was announced for. Today, July 12, the Vision Pro launches in Europe, Canada and Australia.
Not all of Europe is getting Apple’s headset, mind you. Only three European countries are getting Vision Pro stock for the foreseeable future: the United Kingdom, Germany and France. All five regions will be selling the Vision Pro for a higher price than the U.S. equivalent. The pricing for the five countries is as follows:
- United Kingdom: £3,499 GBP or around $4,455 USD
- Germany: €3,999 EUR or around $4,304 USD
- France: €3,999 EUR or around $4,304 USD
- Canada: $4,999 CAD or around $3,632 USD
- Australia: A$5,999 AUD or around $3,965 USD
Nobody said going global would come cheap. | Video credit — Apple
This, of course, follows the trend of Apple Vision Pro’s international pricing. Simply put, the U.S. price tag of $3,499 is the lowest, and it only goes up in other places. Despite this, if the Asian launch of Vision Pro is anything to go by, Apple stores will be full of consumers wanting to get a taste of Apple’s take on MR.
And with this, one of the best AR headsets ever made is now available internationally. As more and more manufacturers enter the XR (Extended Reality) race, we can expect similar international launches from major companies. Meta, Asus, Lenovo, Samsung and Google have all got some form of XR project that they're cooking up.
And I, for one, welcome our new spatial computing overlords.
These five regions, for now, are the last places Apple is bringing its headset to. The full list also includes China, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore. However, if Vision Pro is a success and Vision Pro 2 does happen, I suspect more countries will be added to the list.
