Apple showcased its AR/VR headset to top executives, suggesting product is ready

Reliable industry insider Mark Gurman shared in his latest newsletter that Apple has recently gathered its top 100 highest-ranking executives, and showcased its new AR/VR headset for them.

The gathering happened at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, where everyone got to see "Apple’s most important new product in years" in action - the Apple AR/VR headset, which we expect will be unveiled to the rest of the world as soon as this June.

According to Gurman, this was the first time Apple's so called "top 100" got to see the mixed reality headset, albeit Apple’s Technology Development Group had supposedly previously showed it to the "company’s top decision makers every year since 2018."

As we've reported numerous times, Apple has indeed been working on this virtual reality-slash-mixed reality headset for quite a few years, as well as on AR glasses, which we may see a few years down the line, when the technology gets thinner and lighter.

"The demonstrations were polished, glitzy and exciting," shares Gurman, "but many executives are clear-eyed about Apple’s challenges pushing into this new market."

Most importantly, this is yet another sign that reconfirms Apple is preparing to launch probably its next biggest thing very soon. Will it overshadow the iPhone 15? We know one thing - Tim Cook considers Apple's AR/VR venture the work of his lifetime, pushing Apple engineers to get it shipped as early as possible, so we have high expectations. Stay tuned for updates.

The Apple mixed reality headset, which will be running its own operating system called realityOS, is currently expected to make its public debut in June, 2023, and release shortly after for a hefty price of $3,000. The good news is that we've already heard rumors of Apple working on a "budget" model, but we'll yet to find out exactly how affordable that one can get later this year.

