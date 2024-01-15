Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!
Days before Vision Pro pre-orders open, a feature has been removed by Apple

3
Days before Vision Pro pre-orders open, a feature has been removed by Apple
With pre-orders set to start for the Vision Pro spatial computer in just four days, it seems that Apple has removed a feature from the $3,499 device. Luckily, this might not be a feature that will make or break sales of the device. A tweet posted on "X" by subscriber @M1Astra (via 9to5Mac) says that Apple has removed the "Open Sky" feature from the video on YouTube called "Introducing Vision Pro."

The Open Sky Environment feature allows users to replace their ceiling with a virtual sky. Before the video was changed, it showed someone lying in their bed wearing the Vision Pro headset looking up at the sky. In addition, on the Vision Pro website, the portion of the site that discusses the Environments feature no longer says anything about "Open Sky." The website also replaces the phrase "magically replace your ceiling with a clear, open sky," with "turn your room into a personal movie theater with the Cinema Environment."


Apple followers can try to guess why the tech giant decided to remove "Open Sky" but there are some obvious possibilities that stand out. For one, it might have been a case of Apple writing a check that it couldn't cash. Perhaps creating this effect was too complex for Apple to finish and it never worked as advertised. Another possibility is that the clock simply ran out and if that is the case, we could see it added to the Vision Pro with a future VisionOS update.

Pre-orders for the Vision Pro, as we noted, start this Friday, January 19th starting at 5 am PST/8 am EST and users will need an iPhone or an iPad with Face ID to order the Vision Pro online. The device will be released on February 2nd at Apple Store locations starting at 8 am local time. This past weekend, we gave you a taste of what you can expect when you go through the process of demoing a Vision Pro at a U.S. Apple Store.

