Days before Vision Pro pre-orders open, a feature has been removed by Apple

Apple has possibly cut the Open Sky Environment feature that replaces your ceiling, from Apple Vision Pro.



Recently, Apple edited their "Introducing Apple Vision Pro" video on YouTube and their website, removing the Open Sky clip.



The Open Sky Environment feature allows users to replace their ceiling with a virtual sky. Before the video was changed, it showed someone lying in their bed wearing theheadset looking up at the sky. In addition, on thewebsite, the portion of the site that discusses the Environments feature no longer says anything about "Open Sky." The website also replaces the phrase "magically replace your ceiling with a clear, open sky," with "turn your room into a personal movie theater with the Cinema Environment."