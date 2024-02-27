AI smart glasses, like the ones by Meta, have caught Apple's eye, but where did the AR dream go?

with a screen

fascinating

The collab has seen success, so when can we expect a screen on these too?





iSpecs





Yet. But anyway, what could you expect from a pair of possible iSpecs, stripped from their social media capturing element?



Another outlet for Spatial Videos That only makes sense, right?





After all, Apple is still looking to capitalize on this feature, available on the



This argument also sort of works against the notion of Apple trying to play catch-up with Meta. Rather, the Big A would likely like to have a piece of the dollar-flavored pie, all the while incorporating yet another, more affordable (that the Vision Pro , duh ), yet just as trendy AI gizmo into its ecosystem.



All that being said: these are all just ideas and rumors. But here’s the deal: the iSpecs — which I expect to be credited for, if Apple picks it up — would be a solid stepping stone on the path to true AR glasses. And that, as far as we know, is still Apple’s holy grail.



And I, for one, can’t wait to see it happen. After all, Apple doesn't have a social media empire that it needs to promote, right? Well, I mean...Butanyway, what could you expect from a pair of possible iSpecs, stripped from their social media capturing element?After all, Apple is still looking to capitalize on this feature, available on the Vision Pro and having only a duo of devices — the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max — to capture those doesn’t really help in that regard. And given the unique POV that a pair of smart glasses would lend to its wearer, Spatial Video is starting to make a lot of sense, right?This argument also sort of works against the notion of Apple trying to play catch-up with Meta. Rather, the Big A would likely like to have a piece of the dollar-flavored pie, all the while incorporating yet another, more affordable (that the), yet just as trendy AI gizmo into its ecosystem.All that being said: these are all just ideas and rumors. But here’s the deal: the iSpecs — which I expect to be credited for, if Apple picks it up — would be a solid stepping stone on the path to true AR glasses. And that, as far as we know, is still Apple’s holy grail.And I, for one,to see it happen.