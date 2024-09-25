Turn your house into a golf course, bowling alley and more in Home Sports for Meta Quest 3
Resolution Games, the studio behind Demeo, Racket Club and other amazing VR games, has just announced Home Sports for the Meta Quest 3 and Quest 3S. Home Sports will be five sports rolled into one Mixed Reality game that can be played solo, locally or online.
The game will adapt to your playspace and adjust the boundaries accordingly, allowing you to jump into a match for a quick session whenever you have the time. You’ve got a fun selection of sports to choose from:
Local multiplayer sounds the most fun to me because it allows for quality time spent together. Online multiplayer, on the other hand, is going to be a lot more competitive I presume. Resolution Games is no newcomer to creating fun local multiplayer games for Mixed Reality, hence why the aforementioned Demeo is one of the best MR games available today.
- Mini golf
- Bowling
- Badminton
- Hockey
- And pickleball
Home Sports will look its best on Quest 3. | Video credit — Meta
The studio is a big believer in Mixed Reality and the experiences it can bring VR users. For example, Spatial Ops, which is also currently under development and is slated to release later this year. Spatial Ops promises to transform your house into a battlefield where you’re fighting for your life against your friends.
With Quest 3S now available for purchase at only $299, experiences like these can be yours for a very low cost. The portability of the Quest headsets, coupled with Home Sports, basically means you’re carrying around multiple courts and arenas with you wherever you go.
Given that Home Sports is only coming out for the Quest 3 headsets, I hope it also looks really nice too. The Quest 2 was no slouch for its time but it has definitely been showing its age recently in apps that support it and its successors.
There is currently no release date or expected price for Home Sports, but the studio says it will be “launching soon”. Until then, check out some of the best VR games currently out right now.
