How to update Oculus Quest 2, and how to make sure you're up to date

Jump to:





Yes, although you can manually ask it to update, and we'll tell you how, the Quest 2 does indeed update automatically, so normally you would never need to worry about updates. Or even notice them happening.



When there's a software update available, your Meta Quest 2 will update automatically when it's on, and of course, connected to Wi-Fi.



Meta has tips on how to make sure your Quest 2 updates automatically without hiccups, and those are as follows:



Charge your headset.

Keep your headset turned on.

Keep your headset connected to Wi-Fi.

Leave your headset on a flat surface without moving it or blocking the inside sensor for an extended period of time.

How to manually check for a software update, and start it?

Here's how to check for Quest 2 software updates in a few easy steps:



Put on your headset and turn it on if needed.

Press the Oculus button on your right controller (its icon is a wide letter "O"). This should reveal the taskbar, where your recent apps, as well as the current time are.

Click on the time, battery or Wi-Fi icon. A new menu will appear.

Select Settings in the top right corner.

Select System, then select Software Update from the left menu.

If there's an update available, you'll see an "Update Now" button, which you can click to start the update.

Your Quest 2 will then download the update and apply it.





For now (perhaps until the



Can I roll back to a previous firmware version?

It's understandable to want to get back the old menu design, or perhaps the old placement of the screen recorder or other actions you may have memorized, only for them to get switched around in an update; those changes can indeed be frustrating sometimes.



Unfortunately, once your Quest 2 has updated to a newer firmware version, you can not roll it back to an older one.





The Oculus Quest 2 is basically an always-online device, and it relies on Wi-Fi internet for pretty much everything, including updates. If your Quest 2 is not connected to Wi-Fi, it simply will not download and apply software updates, until it is back online again.





Yes indeed, the update method we have given above is performed entirely through the Quest 2 itself, no need for smartphones or other devices.



And how do I update Oculus Quest 2 from my phone?

Although you can download the Oculus app on your Android smartphone, or iPhone, you cannot control your Quest 2 software updates from the app, and thus, from your phone. But rest easy knowing your Quest 2 is staying up to date automatically.





Please



You may also find interesting:

Quest 2 review

Quest 3 expectations

Best Quest 2 games Yes, although you can manually ask it to update, and we'll tell you how, the Quest 2 does indeed update automatically, so normally you would never need to worry about updates. Or even notice them happening.When there's a software update available, your Meta Quest 2 will update automatically when it's on, and of course, connected to Wi-Fi.Meta has tips on how to make sure your Quest 2 updates automatically without hiccups, and those are as follows:Here's how to check for Quest 2 software updates in a few easy steps:Your Quest 2 will then download the update and apply it.For now (perhaps until the Quest 3 comes out), Meta has a pretty consistent monthly schedule of updates. If interested, you can keep track on what's new with each monthly update on Meta's Quest release notes page It's understandable to want to get back the old menu design, or perhaps the old placement of the screen recorder or other actions you may have memorized, only for them to get switched around in an update; those changes can indeed be frustrating sometimes.Unfortunately, once your Quest 2 has updated to a newer firmware version, you can not roll it back to an older one.The Oculus Quest 2 is basically an always-online device, and it relies on Wi-Fi internet for pretty much everything, including updates. If your Quest 2 is not connected to Wi-Fi, it simply will not download and apply software updates, until it is back online again.Yes indeed, the update method we have given above is performed entirely through the Quest 2 itself, no need for smartphones or other devices.Although you can download the Oculus app on your Android smartphone, or iPhone, you cannot control your Quest 2 software updates from the app, and thus, from your phone. But rest easy knowing your Quest 2 is staying up to date automatically.Please follow the steps here to navigate to the updates menu. If you don't see an option to "Update Now", then you can rest assured that your Quest 2 is running the latest available software.

So you've got one of the most popular VR headsets in the world right now, but would like to make sure that it's kept up to date? No problem, you're in the right place. Here's what you should know.