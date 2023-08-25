Only now, one of the best VR headsets, the HTC Vive Pro 2, comes with a free wireless adapter
Most of the best VR headsets have numerous challenges to overcome and even expected big players like the Apple Vision Pro, which managed to shake up the industry, haven't solved all of them. Chief among them are comfort levels and health factors.
And, for the life of me, I can’t seem to figure out in which category “cables” should go, because they are both uncomfortable to deal with and a health hazard. I mean, taking a trip with your favorite — and expensive — VR headset thanks to a wire you can’t see just feels unfair and aggrevating.
Well, that’s where wireless technology comes into play! And HTC has utilized it in order to create a wireless adapter for its Vive Pro 2 VR headset, so that you can enjoy all of your favorite virtual reality experiences and games without having to deal with cables.
And would you look at that? This deal has the full set on offer, with a free wireless adapter to boot!
Naturally, when I say “full set”, I mean that the kit comes with not only HTC’s XR headset, but also two controllers and a set of SteamVR 2.0 tracking base stations, which aren’t typically included in the package. Oh, and naturally the cables are still included, even if the offer contains a free wireless adapter too.
Of course, the HTC Vive Pro 2 isn’t the cheapest among VR headsets, but that is because it has superior quality, especially when it comes to its displays. And given that it is a PCVR headset, that allows you to experience tons of awesome VR titles at a higher quality.
If you’ve had your eye on the HTC Vive Pro 2 for a while, this offer sounds like a total no-brainer. After all, you are saving $349 while getting yourself set up for a way more comfortable virtual reality experience. And isn’t that always worth it?
Here’s a quick list of the Vive Pro 2’s specs, just in case you need a refresher:
- LCD screens with a resolution of 2,448 x 2,448 per eye
- A variable 90Hz-120Hz refresh rate
- A 120° field of view
- Eye-relief technology, including an IPD adjustment range of 57–72mm
- Comes with Vive wand controllers
- Uses USB-C for audio output
- With a built-in dual microphone
- Supports passthrough view for AR experiences
Well, if you are inclined to agree, then you should act fast: this offer is valid only until the end of August!
