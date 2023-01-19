Google Pixel Tablet release date, price, features, and news

Jump to section

The idea behind the docking station is to make your Pixel Tablet more useful and practical. It features a built-in speaker which, combined with the Pixel Tablet's Google Assistant support, turns the device into a smart speaker and display. Oh, and when docked and not in use, the tablet will also be able to show you curated pictures showcasing your best memories.Additionally, having the tablet docked ensures that it’s battery is always charged and ready to last through the day. A standard USB charging port also appears to be available on the tablet itself.Currently, we don't know if Google plans to ship the charging dock separately or with the Pixel Tablet. Our guess is that the tech giant will decide to charge extra for its all-new Charging Speaker Dock.Rumor has it that Google's Pixel Tablet might feature an 11-inch screen (or, to be precise, a 10.95-inch one). Unfortunately, things like resolution, the type of display, refresh rate, and brightness are still unknown.At this point, we don't know the possible battery specs of Google's upcoming tablet. However, in one of the photos of the pre-release Google Pixel Tablet, we can see that the estimated battery life is 15 hours and 54 minutes at 70%. Of course, the estimated time doesn't mean that the device will indeed be able to last that long, but it shows that Google's upcoming gadget could have good or fairly decent battery life.Also, let’s not forget that you will be able to use the tablet while it’s on its docking station and only remove it when you want to chill with some Netflix binge-watching while lying on your couch. This way, the tablet will always be fully charged and ready for use whenever you need it.The Pixel Tablet will run on Android, and Google claims that the device will be "the best way to experience Android on a large screen." During its Made by Google 2022 event, Google also revealed that it collaborated with app developers to enable applications running on the Pixel Tablet to take advantage of large-screen features such as split-screen and stylus support.Unfortunately, it seems that Google intends for you to have this experience mainly at home. According to rumors, the Pixel Tablet won't feature things like GPS, proximity sensors, a modem, or a barometer. If this is true, many of the device's capabilities will be unusable if you don't keep it connected to a Wi-Fi network.Since one of the functions of the Pixel Tablet is to also act as a Nest display/smart speaker, you will also be able to use Google Home and Google Assistant to control your smart appliances.