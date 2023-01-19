Google Pixel Tablet release date, price, features, and news
During last year's Made by Google event, the tech giant revealed quite a bit of information regarding its upcoming tablet, including that it will be released sometime in 2023. And since it's already 2023, it's only natural to ask ourselves: when exactly does Google plan to release its Pixel tablet? What are the specs of this device? What exciting new features will the tablet have?
In this article, we will try to answer the questions above and even more. Also, we expect more information about the upcoming Pixel tablet to emerge in the coming months, so we will update this article as soon as we learn anything new.
- Pixel Tablet release date
- Pixel Tablet price
- Pixel Tablet camera
- Pixel Tablet storage
- Pixel Tablet design
- Pixel Tablet display
- Pixel Tablet battery
- Pixel Tablet features and software
- Pixel Tablet hardware and specs
- Should you wait for the Pixel Tablet?
Pixel Tablet release date
Google revealed that the Pixel Tablet is coming in 2023 but didn't say when it will release the device. The tech giant has been talking about its upcoming tablet since Google I/O 2022, and we think that it won't wait until its October hardware event to release the Pixel Tablet. Our best guess is that Google will release its Pixel Tablet during its developer conference in May, as it did with the Pixel 6a last year. And most likely, the device will hit the shelves a few weeks after the conference.
Pixel Tablet price
Since there are currently no rumors or official statements about the price of the Pixel Tablet, we can only guess how much the device would cost. Given that Apple's iPad (10th gen) starts at $449 and Samsung's Tab S8 starts at $699.99, we expect the Pixel Tablet to be priced somewhere between the two devices or slightly below $449 if Google decides to undercut Apple's iPad.
In December last year, a supposed pre-release Pixel Tablet appeared in a Facebook Marketplace listing with a price tag of $400. The tablet indeed resembled the one Google showed during its events. It even had the same charging dock.
Of course, we must note that the device listed on Marketplace may have nothing to do with Google's Pixel Tablet. And even if the listed tablet is indeed a prototype of Google's upcoming device, this doesn't mean that Google's Pixel Tablet would also have a price tag of $400.
According to the rumor mill, Google might also be cooking up a Pro version of the Pixel Tablet. In December, developer Kuba Wojciechowski (@Za Raczke) discovered a line of code in the Google Camera Go app referencing a device code-named Pixel TangorPro. The regular version of the Pixel Tablet is code-named Pixel Tangor.
If Google is indeed working on such a device, it will probably design it to rival Samsung's and Apple's most powerful tablets. If this is the case, we anticipate the Pixel Тablet Pro to be priced similarly to the 12.9-inch 2022 iPad Pro and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, both of which start at $1,099.
Of course, Google could also position its Pro tablet between the 11-inch 2022 iPad Pro and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. In this case, we expect the Pixel Pro Tablet to have a starting price of under $799 — if Google decides to undercut both its rivals — or a price between $799 and $899 — if the tech giant chooses to position its Pro tablet between its competitors as it did with its Pixel Watch.
Pixel Tablet camera
According to rumors, the Pixel Tablet will feature two 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 cameras: one on its rear and another as a selfie shooter. So, no 4K video recording for the Pixel Tablet. Interestingly, the Pixel 6 uses the same Sony IMX355 camera as a selfie shooter. So, if the rumors are true, expect the Pixel tablet to take decent photos.
Pixel Tablet storage
The rumors indicate that the Pixel Tablet will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. Also, most likely, the tablet won't feature a microSD card slot. Google doesn't put microSD card slots in its phones, so don't expect one in its Pixel Tablet either.
Pixel Tablet design
Google's mobile devices have always been slick looking, and the Pixel Tablet doesn't look like it will be an exception. The device will feature rounded corners and, according to the tech giant, will be made out of recycled aluminum with a nano-ceramic coating on top, which will create the feeling that the user is touching porcelain. Sounds fancy, right?
From Google's official images, we also see that the tablet will have a minimalistic design, chunky bezels, and a small camera built into one of them. On its back, the device will feature another small rear facing camera, Google's logo, and a set of pogo pins. It also looks like the tablet will have a power button and a volume rocker on one of its sides. From the images, we also see that the Pixel Tablet will be available in at least two colors: Chalk (white) and Hazel (a darker, muted shade of green).
Pixel Tablet Charging Speaker Dock
During its Made by Google hardware event, the tech giant also revealed its Charging Speaker Dock, a new docking station designed specifically for the Pixel Tablet to serve as a magnetic holder and charger.
The idea behind the docking station is to make your Pixel Tablet more useful and practical. It features a built-in speaker which, combined with the Pixel Tablet's Google Assistant support, turns the device into a smart speaker and display. Oh, and when docked and not in use, the tablet will also be able to show you curated pictures showcasing your best memories.
Additionally, having the tablet docked ensures that it’s battery is always charged and ready to last through the day. A standard USB charging port also appears to be available on the tablet itself.
Currently, we don't know if Google plans to ship the charging dock separately or with the Pixel Tablet. Our guess is that the tech giant will decide to charge extra for its all-new Charging Speaker Dock.
Pixel Tablet display
Rumor has it that Google's Pixel Tablet might feature an 11-inch screen (or, to be precise, a 10.95-inch one). Unfortunately, things like resolution, the type of display, refresh rate, and brightness are still unknown.
Pixel Tablet battery
At this point, we don't know the possible battery specs of Google's upcoming tablet. However, in one of the photos of the pre-release Google Pixel Tablet, we can see that the estimated battery life is 15 hours and 54 minutes at 70%. Of course, the estimated time doesn't mean that the device will indeed be able to last that long, but it shows that Google's upcoming gadget could have good or fairly decent battery life.
Also, let’s not forget that you will be able to use the tablet while it’s on its docking station and only remove it when you want to chill with some Netflix binge-watching while lying on your couch. This way, the tablet will always be fully charged and ready for use whenever you need it.
Pixel Tablet features and software
The Pixel Tablet will run on Android, and Google claims that the device will be "the best way to experience Android on a large screen." During its Made by Google 2022 event, Google also revealed that it collaborated with app developers to enable applications running on the Pixel Tablet to take advantage of large-screen features such as split-screen and stylus support.
Unfortunately, it seems that Google intends for you to have this experience mainly at home. According to rumors, the Pixel Tablet won't feature things like GPS, proximity sensors, a modem, or a barometer. If this is true, many of the device's capabilities will be unusable if you don't keep it connected to a Wi-Fi network.
Since one of the functions of the Pixel Tablet is to also act as a Nest display/smart speaker, you will also be able to use Google Home and Google Assistant to control your smart appliances.
Pixel Tablet hardware and specs
As Google revealed, the Pixel Tablet will be powered by the tech giant's latest AI-driven chipset, the Tensor G2. This is the same silicon that powers the all-new Pixel 7 lineup. This means that the Pixel Tablet won't probably be a mobile powerhouse like the Galaxy Tab S8, but it won't be a slouch either.
Currently, there is no reliable information about the possible RAM capacity of the Pixel Tablet. According to a previous rumor, the tablet will come with 4GB of RAM, but the same report also suggested that the device would be powered by the first-gen Tensor chip, which we now know is not true, so take the RAM info with some skepticism as well.
Should you wait for the Pixel Tablet?
- You should wait for the Pixel Tablet if you want an entertainment device that you intend to use mostly at home and if you are in Google's ecosystem.
- You should not wait for the Pixel Tablet if you are on the hunt for a workhorse tablet. It looks like the Pixel Tablet will be most suitable for binge-watching TV series, listening to music, and controlling your smart appliances.
Also, the Pixel Tablet will be a first-gen device, just like the Pixel Watch. And we saw how many issues the Pixel Watch had when it was launched. So if you are in the market for a new tablet, it might be wiser to purchase one from a manufacturer with more experience in the field, like Apple or Samsung.