OnePlus V Fold: news, rumors, expectations

However, a recent The first question surrounding any prospective smartphone release is always the release date. So when will the OnePlus V Fold launch? Unfortunately, given that this is a first-generation device, we have no past precedent on which we can base a release date prediction.However, a recent leak indicates that the OnePlus V Fold will launch alongside the OnePlus V Flip in Q3 2023. The company itself has confirmed (at MWC 2023) that we can expect its first foldables in the second half of the year. This is the most precise timeframe we can currently give.









OnePlus V Fold price rumors





Pricing is a somewhat touchy subject when it comes to foldables as they are some of the most expensive pieces of technology to manufacture. Currently, we do not know how much the OnePlus V Fold is going to cost at launch, but we expect it to be priced more competitively than the Z Fold and along the lines of other Chinese notepad-style foldables.





OnePlus V Fold camera rumors





At present, we know absolutely nothing about the camera of the OnePlus V Fold. Given that the latter is a OnePlus device, we expect some input from Hasselblad, but that is the full extent of our current knowledge.





OnePlus V Fold storage rumors





For the time being, the storage configurations of the OnePlus V Fold remain unknown. Still, we do not expect any major surprises - the options should be fairly standard and in line with those of OnePlus' other flagship devices.





OnePlus V Fold design rumors













Furthermore, OnePlus has launched de facto rebranded Oppo products in the past (e.g. the



That being said, a recent leak claims that the OnePlus V Fold will not be an This is where things start to become interesting. Many industry insiders expect the OnePlus V Fold to bear a lot of similarity to the Oppo Find N2 . It should be noted that OnePlus is a subsidiary of Oppo, and the companies share many resources.Furthermore, OnePlus has launched de facto rebranded Oppo products in the past (e.g. the OnePlus Pad ). A similar move on the foldable market is entirely possible. This means that the OnePlus V Fold could have dimensions similar or identical to the ones of the Find N2, ultimately making it very different from most other notepad-style foldables. Additionally, adopting Oppo's technology would allow the V Fold to feature a creaseless display and a gapless design, two very nice selling points.That being said, a recent leak claims that the OnePlus V Fold will not be an Oppo Find N2 carbon copy . Whether there will be any changes and how extensive they will be remains to be seen.





OnePlus V Fold display rumors





The only concrete detail we have about the (main) display of the OnePlus V Fold concerns its resolution - reportedly , we should be looking at a 2K QHD panel. Everything else is purely in the realms of speculation. However, in light of the aforementioned ties between Oppo and OnePlus, it is logical to expect the same hinge mechanism as the one of the Find N2. By extension, this means the V Fold should not have a crease.





OnePlus V Fold battery rumors





There is no data on the battery specifications of the OnePlus V Fold as of now. If there are new leaks in that direction, we will be adding them accordingly.





OnePlus V Fold features and software rumors





The OnePlus V Fold will likely be running a custom version of OxygenOS, the Android-based operating system developed by OnePlus. Notably, the foldable might be compatible with styluses, just like the Find N2. Lastly, we do not know whether the V Fold will be powered by a Snapdragon chipset (as most OnePlus flagships are) or by a MediaTek one (as is the case with its Oppo counterpart).





Should I wait for the OnePlus V Fold?





As promising as OnePlus' entry sounds on paper, it is far too early to recommend waiting for it. If you want to buy a foldable now, Samsung's Z lineup is your safest bet.



