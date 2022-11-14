ZTE runs massive deals: get up to 50% off on premium phones!

Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

This story is sponsored by ZTE. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

ZTE is most well-known for its Axon series of smartphones — premium devices that offer a lot of value at very aggressive prices. The Axon 30 had the second generation of under-screen selfie camera by ZTE, which was vastly improved — it is barely visible and we consider it the current standard for "under-screen selfie camera". And the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra dropped with a huge camera module with three massive 64 MP sensors.

Well, it’s November — also known as Deals Month — and you will be happy to know that you can score an Axon phone at a massive discount if you act fast!

ZTE Black Friday Sales


ZTE will be running a sales event for two full weeks. This is the time when you can get the intense Axon 40 Ultra at a fantastic deal — the phone was already priced aggressively, now it's a steal:

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra

Deal: $50 off

ZTE Axon 40 UltraDeal priceShop link
128 GB + 8 GB RAM$799$749Shop here
256 GB + 12 GB RAM$899$849Shop here
Sales period: 11.14 - 11.28

All phones come with free shipping and a gift — a LED lamp — during the promotional period!



A true top-tier phone to give flagships out there a run for their money — the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra pulls no punches. It’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 for that smooth and snappy Android performance. And it utilizes ZTE’s display tech to fully hide the selfie camera under the screen — you get a full, uninterrupted experience across the whole 6.8-inch screen. Of course, it’s a 120 Hz AMOLED panel for smooth animations and punchy colors.



The Axon 40 Ultra also comes with the most advanced camera package ZTE has to offer. A trio of 64 MP cameras on the back — with a 16 mm ultra-wide, a 35 mm wide-angle, and 91 mm telephoto lenses.

Photographers’ ears probably perked up a little now — 35 mm for the main lens is generally considered to be the most versatile focal length, good for both landscape and object photography. It just looks a lot more natural to our eyes. Smartphone cameras typically have a 26 mm (equivalent) focal length, which is responsible for that slightly-too-wide “smartphone” look.

A 91 mm telephoto is also fantastic for portraits, as it can deliver a very honest look with no distorted facial features, all while compressing and blurring the background beautifully.

And, of course, a 16 mm ultra-wide will let you get tons of stuff into the frame, either for creative landscape work or for action shots.

Other ZTE Axon deals


PhoneDeal PriceFlash SaleShop Link
ZTE Axon 40 Pro 128 GB + 8 GB RAM$499$419 ($80 off)$100 off on November 23rd!Shop Here
ZTE Axon 40 Pro 256 GB + 12 GB RAM$599$519 ($80 off)-Shop Here
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 128 GB + 8 GB RAM$749 $449 ($300 off)50% off on November 14th!Shop Here
ZTE Axon 30 Ultra 256 GB + 12 GB RAM$849$549 ($300 off)-Shop Here
ZTE Axon 30 128 GB + 8 GB RAM$499$299 ($200 off)50% off on November 16th!Shop Here
ZTE Axon 30 256 GB + 12 GB RAM$599$399 ($200 off)-Shop Here
Sales period: 11.14 - 11.28. Flash sales for various models as shown in table. Quantities will be limited!

All phones come with free shipping and a gift — a LED lamp — during the promotional period!


The ZTE Axon 40 Pro is the smaller sibling to the 40 Ultra. It cuts some corners, coming with an exposed selfie camera and a Snapdragon 870 instead. However, it packs a 100 MP main camera and its 6.67 AMOLED screen can hit a 144 Hz refresh rate.

All that for an incredibly low price (hitting record lows during the current sale period!).

The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra is 2021’s flagship and it is still a very good choice for a main smartphone. Slim, light, balanced, and with its own trio of 64 MP cameras, plus an extra 8 MP camera dedicated to 5x optical zoom.

The Axon 30 is made for a fully uninterrupted experience with that excellent hiding of the selfie camera that we mentioned earlier. No notches, no punchholes — just a 6.9-inch AMOLED panel with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

ZTE sale starts now!


Visit this page for full info on the ZTE Black Friday sales event! Pick your phone and enjoy a flagship experience for a low, low price! If you want to grab a model from the flash sales, be sure to act fast, as supplies will be limited at those special prices!
