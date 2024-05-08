ZTE Axon 60 Ultra is getting two smaller brothers, the Axon 60 and Axon 60 Lite
Introduced last month, the ZTE Axon 60 Ultra is getting two smaller brothers, the Axon 60 and Axon 60 Lite. Both have been launched this week in Mexico and will soon be available for purchase for pretty decent prices.
Unlike the Axon 60 Ultra, the Axon 60 and Axon 60 Lite are budget-friendly smartphones that don’t really offer any premium features. The most expensive of the two, the Axon 60, is powered by a Unisoc T616 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
Also, the Axon 60 sports a 6.72-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. On the back, ZTE’s new affordable smartphone features a triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a small depth camera.
On the inside, the phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 22.5W charging, while in the front there’s a secondary 32-megapixel selfie snapper. Surprisingly, ZTE says the Axon 60 ships with Android 13 on board, which is a major downside.
ZTE Axon 60 Lite
As you can imagine, the Axon 60 Lite is even less impressive. The phone sports a slightly smaller 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and a triple camera (50MP + 2MP + AI cam).
ZTE’s Axon 60 Lite features an 8-megpaixel selfie camera and the same 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W wired charging. Since it’s cheaper, it packs a slower Unisoc T606 processor and just 4GB RAM. On the bright side, it still has 256GB internal storage.
According to ZTE, the Axon 60 will be available in black, gold, and purple for $220, while the Axon 60 Lite comes in blue, gold and purple, and is priced at $175.
